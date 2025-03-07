Betfair Imperial Cup preview: Sam Thomas on Lump Sum

Always staged on the eve of the Cheltenham Festival, it's the last big betting race before a week chock-full of them. A chance to top up the coffers for punters and owners alike.

If you're as old as I am you go back to Blowing Wind, Olympian and Gaspara winning at Sandown and snaring a bonus by doing the same again at Prestbury Park only a few days later.

Pipe + McCoy = payday. You knew where you were then.

Now, Sam Thomas has some way to go to match the exploits of that team but slowly but surely, he’s establishing himself as a trainer with a sure touch when it comes to the big Saturday handicaps.

He runs Lump Sum in the Imperial Cup under top weight. That’s the one negative although Dylan Johnston takes three pounds off as he did when the seven-year-old chased home handicap blot Joyeuse in the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury.

These are deep waters – but arguably slightly calmer than those in Berkshire that afternoon – and even though the £100,000 bonus is back, Thomas is looking no further than 2.25 on Saturday, a date and time he’s long had ringed on his calendar.