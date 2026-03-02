Betfair Imperial Cup news: Khrisma 7/2 favourite

Khrisma is 7/2 favourite with the sponsors after 30 horses were entered for Saturday’s Betfair Imperial Cup at Sandown.
The six-year-old has won two of her three starts to date for JP McManus and Nicky Henderson including when scoring at Market Rasen last month.
A £100,000 bonus is on offer if the winner of the Esher feature goes on to taste success at next week’s Cheltenham Festival and Khrisma holds entries in both the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and William Hill County Hurdle.
Mondo Man is second favourite at 6/1 for joint-trainers Gary and Josh Moore. Previously a high-class Flat performer in France, he opened his account for the new team with a bloodless success at Plumpton last time when sent off the 1/7 favourite.
Chris Gordon’s hat-trick seeing General Briar and Rubber Ball, a well-backed winner at Newbury last time for Neil King, are both 8/1.
Go Dante, winner of the last two Imperial Cups, is 16/1 to continue his remarkable sequence but needs to bounce back having been pulled-up at Newbury last time.
Betfair Spokesperson, James Mackie said: “The 2026 Betfair Imperial Cup sees 30 runners head to post for Sandown’s Saturday feature contest at the latest declaration stage, and I am very much looking forward to seeing a big field battle it out for such a valuable prize. A £100,000 bonus is on offer to the connections of the winner should the same horse go on to win any race at Cheltenham next week.
“Nicky Henderson and JP McManus have the clear 7/2 favourite with County Hurdle hope at the Cheltenham Festival in Khrisma. The mare is currently 7/1 second favourite for the Friday race at the Festival, and on Saturday if officially entered will be looking to give Henderson his first win in the race since 2009.
“Mondo Man for the Gary Moore team is the exciting second favourite at 5/1 and will be looking to exploit his mark of 123 to give the Moore team a first win in the contest.
“Last year’s first, second, and third are set to do battle again this year in the 2026 renewal with the Olly Murphy trained Go Dante a 12/1 chance to land a hat-trick of wins in the race.
“Wreckless Eric was a good second in the race last year and is 14/1 to go one better this season, with Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls looking to land the race for a third time in seven years with 12/1 chance Afadil. The Ditcheat trainer could also field 25/1 shout Nardaran.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.