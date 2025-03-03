Betfair Imperial Cup: Lump Sum 5/1 favourite with sponsors

Sam Thomas' charge was last seen chasing home Joyeuse in the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury and will be looking to continue the stable's good big-race run of late.

Wreckless Eric is next in for Jonjo and AJ O'Neill ahead of Afadil, Bo Zenith and Batman Girac.

The latter would be Willie Mullins' first Imperial Cup runner for ten years if heading to England with the £100,000 bonus available to connections of the winner if the same horse goes on to win any race at Cheltenham next week a possible incentive.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr said ''A fantastic set of entries for an historic race but you can set your watch by Sam Thomas in big handicaps this season and his Lump Sum is favourite in early skirmishes.

"The £100,000 Jockey Club bonus for any horse to win the Betfair Imperial Cup and follow up with a win at next week's festival adds further intrigue to an already fascinating contest. Hopefully someone can land that prize.''

Betfair Imperial Cup - Sponsors bet: 5 Lump Sum, 7 Wreckless Eric, 8 Afadil, Batman Girac, Bo Zenith, 12 Ooh Betty, Welsh Charger, 14 Spirits Bay, Tintintin, 16 Imaginarium, Just Ennemi, Knickerbockerglory, Knight Of Allen, To Chase A Dream, Tom Doniphon, 20 Big Ginge, Hardy Du Seuil, We're Red And Blue, 25 All In You, Go Dante, Golden Maverick, King William Rufus, Sorceleur, 33 Norman Fletcher, 40 He's A Latchico, Moon Chime, 50 Tapley, 66 Maasai Mara