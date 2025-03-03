Betfair Imperial Cup: Lump Sum 5/1 favourite with sponsors

Lump Sum is 5/1 favourite with the sponsors for the Betfair Imperial Cup after 28 horses were entered for the Sandown showpiece.
Sam Thomas' charge was last seen chasing home Joyeuse in the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury and will be looking to continue the stable's good big-race run of late.
Wreckless Eric is next in for Jonjo and AJ O'Neill ahead of Afadil, Bo Zenith and Batman Girac.
The latter would be Willie Mullins' first Imperial Cup runner for ten years if heading to England with the £100,000 bonus available to connections of the winner if the same horse goes on to win any race at Cheltenham next week a possible incentive.
Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr said ''A fantastic set of entries for an historic race but you can set your watch by Sam Thomas in big handicaps this season and his Lump Sum is favourite in early skirmishes.
"The £100,000 Jockey Club bonus for any horse to win the Betfair Imperial Cup and follow up with a win at next week's festival adds further intrigue to an already fascinating contest. Hopefully someone can land that prize.''
Betfair Imperial Cup - Sponsors bet: 5 Lump Sum, 7 Wreckless Eric, 8 Afadil, Batman Girac, Bo Zenith, 12 Ooh Betty, Welsh Charger, 14 Spirits Bay, Tintintin, 16 Imaginarium, Just Ennemi, Knickerbockerglory, Knight Of Allen, To Chase A Dream, Tom Doniphon, 20 Big Ginge, Hardy Du Seuil, We're Red And Blue, 25 All In You, Go Dante, Golden Maverick, King William Rufus, Sorceleur, 33 Norman Fletcher, 40 He's A Latchico, Moon Chime, 50 Tapley, 66 Maasai Mara
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.