Betfair Imperial Cup: Go Dante wins again at Sandown

Sean Bowen underlined once again his champion jockey credentials after coming up with a power-packed ride to secure back-to-back Betfair Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle victories aboard Go Dante.

After lifting Booster Bob home from a seemingly impossible position to land the Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury last Saturday the 27-year-old showed his strength in the saddle to help the Olly Murphy-trained nine year old to become just the fourth dual winner of the race. Appearing to have something to prove this season after five finishes outside the frame the 6/1 chance looked to hold every chance as a packed field bunched in behind long time leader Knickerbockerglory going to two out. As the long time leader wilted it was left to Afadil, one of two runners in the race for trainer Paul Nicholls, to take up the running under Freddie Gingell approaching the last. Although the pair looked to have moved into what appeared a decisive lead on the run to the last, Bowen and Go Dante had other ideas when finishing best of them all to get up on the line from Wreckless Eric, who pipped Afadil for the runner’s-up spot.

Murphy said: “I learnt in a short period of time in training that you have to have a plan, especially for these bigger handicaps. We had a plan for today. He has just taken a little while to come to himself this season. He blew his lid at Ascot before things went a little bit better at Windsor and then slightly better at Newbury. “We just felt in the last couple of weeks he was coming good and he had slipped down to a nice mark. He loves the place here and the ground was just about soft enough for him and it was job done. “It is dead, tiring hard old work, but he ground it out and I’m chuffed to bits. He has been a star. He has won two Imperial Cups and two £100,000 handicaps now, but I still thought he would have reached a higher level than he would have reached. “He was riddled with injuries as a younger horse. Ger Tumelty, my assistant, has done all the hard work with this lad at home and has ridden him for the last four years. He was confident he had him right today and how right he was. Sean was fantastic on him. I just feel like we are working really well as a team. He believes me and I believe in him.” Although Go Dante holds an entry in the William Hill County Hurdle, which he would pick up a £100,000 bonus stumped up by Sandown Park if he was to win, Murphy admitted his participation is unlikely. He added: “I left him in the County Hurdle this morning for the simple fact that if he didn’t win here that Barbara (Hester, owner) would get her money back as he wouldn’t get in. We will see how he is in the morning as he had a hard race today and today was D-day. I would say it is unlikely (he goes to Cheltenham), but we will see how he is.”

And as for the triumphant rider, who currently heads the Jump Jockeys’ Championship, he always felt he had matters under control aboard the Kayf Tara gelding. Bowen said: “Once he ran in the Greatwood it was literally the plan to come here today. To be fair he needs things to go his way. “He loves a stiff track and soft ground and the ground is still soft. It was a brilliant training performance to have him ready for today. “I was more confident today than I was last year. He just went around in the race better. He jumped and travelled better. “I actually always felt like the winner this year, whereas I didn’t last year.”