Half of the past 10 Betfair Hurdle winners have been priced at 16/1 or bigger - our expert picks out three early outsiders to consider for the Newbury contest next month.

L’Eau Du Sud (Dan Skelton) – 20/1 Bought from France where he was a Listed winner on very soft ground, L’Eau Du Sud looks to have been gaining some vital experience in his first couple of starts for Dan Skelton in Britain. He seemed badly in need of the outing first time out, following 230 days off the track, at Haydock in November but stepped forward from that when a good third – well clear of the remainder – behind No Ordinary Joe in a quality Kempton contest over Christmas (replay below). The five-year-old is bound to be strengthening up all the time and, still rated in the low-130s, he could sneak into this with a lovely weight, for the team who have already snared a huge Newbury prize this season courtesy of Le Milos in the Coral Gold Cup.

Master Chewy (Nigel Twiston-Davies) – 20/1 Nigel Twiston-Davies has won the Betfair Hurdle three times in the past nine years and he came very close to adding to that tally when I Like To Move It filled the runner-up spot last season. That one is owned by the Shepperd family and they’ve got another fascinating novice in line for the race this time around. In fact, Master Chewy is Twiston-Davies’ only entry so the current 20/1 looks potentially quite generous at this stage as the horse seems likely to improve a great deal once pitched into a big-field handicap. He was beaten at short odds at Plumpton last time but he needed that fourth hurdles start to qualify for Newbury (change in the rules from previous years for Class 1 and Class 2 handicaps) so I wouldn’t be reading too much into the bare form as he’d shaped very well when finding only Attacca too good at Cheltenham’s International meeting prior to that. The son of Walk In The Park has yet to win a race of any description but looks very fairly treated and will handle proper February ground too.