Check out our horse-by-horse guide to the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday.

First Street (Nicky Henderson) Already a pretty classy operator and still only six so open to a bit of improvement yet. He was third in the race last year and will appreciate the drop back to two miles having been tried over further when not disgraced behind stablemate Marie’s Rock at Cheltenham last month. Doesn’t look handicapped out of it and major claims despite top weight. Glory And Fortune (Tom Lacey) Last year’s winner who is 5lb higher in the ratings so needs to pull out a bit more improvement which won’t be easy given he’s eight and vulnerable to less exposed types in this field. Icare Allen (Willie Mullins) Owner likes to target the race and trainer Willie Mullins has gone close in the past too so this second-season hurdler merits plenty of respect lining up on the back of a handicap debut third in a big field at Fairyhouse in early-December. Might have preferred some cut in the ground but that applies to the majority of them in fairness. Runs off 4lb higher than revised Irish mark.

Colonel Mustard (Lorna Fowler) Another Irish-trained possible and his second to El Fabiolo over fences at Fairyhouse when last seen reads pretty well in light of that one’s subsequent Irish Arkle win over the weekend. He was also placed behind State Man in last season’s County and must be afforded respect despite having to run off 3lb higher than at Cheltenham last spring. Highway One O Two (Chris Gordon) Built on Fontwell comeback run to win well from the front in a competitive-looking handicap at Ascot in October and, according to the ratings, just about matched that level when third to superstar Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton. Needs another career best to defy mark of 143 and he only beat a few home in this 12 months ago (lost a shoe). Petit Tonnerre (Jonjo O'Neill) Pulled-up at Aintree in the spring and while things looks to be going more according to plan with placed efforts earlier this season, he was badly hampered before pulling up again at Kempton last month. Shouldn’t be judged too harshly on that effort and he’s probably still got something in hand off his current mark when putting it all together. Drop back from 2m5f not certain to suit, though. Tritonic (Alan King) Was good on the Flat and made his name as a smart juvenile hurdler a couple of seasons ago. Has won nice handicaps on the level and over hurdles since then and he’s back on his last winning mark (141) in this sphere. He’s happy on decent ground too so can’t be ruled out with too much confidence. No Ordinary Joe (Nicky Henderson) Lightly-raced seven-year-old who defied a 374-day layoff when justifying favouritism in a handicap hurdle at Kempton over Christmas. That hinted at better to come and, on the face of it, a 5lb rise in the ratings doesn’t look too harsh. Has won on good ground in the past and he’s obviously in very good hands.

Faivoir (Dan Skelton) Has never won a handicap hurdle but 5/13 over the smaller obstacles and he looks to have finally been given a chance by the assessor, easing below mark of 140 for the first time in nearly two years (138). Trainer a master with such horses and this one caught the eye in fourth on seasonal debut when last seen at Kempton over Christmas. Also proven on all types of ground so interesting to see he’s been left in, with a couple of stablemates taken out on Monday. Aucunrisque (Chris Gordon) Has been novice chasing and doing pretty well at that discipline, finding only Boothill too good when last seen in December. Has been bumped up to 145 in that sphere now so comparatively well treated back over hurdles off 138 and drying ground through the week certainly won’t be an issue for this one. Hacker Des Places (Paul Nicholls) Thriving six-year-old for the champion trainer. Second to Highway One O Two at Ascot on his seasonal return in October before winning a strong event at Cheltenham Trials Day late last month. Gets in here under a 5lb penalty and a massive threat to all despite the fact he’ll find this two miles sharp enough if the ground remains on top. Gin Coco (Harry Fry) Not many miles on the clock but building a very tidy record over hurdles including wins at Fontwell and Newton Abbot. Placed at the Punchestown Festival last April and again found just one too good when clearly well-fancied (4/1 fav) for the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham in November. Laid out for this since and he’ll enjoy the forecast decent ground. Lots to like. Filey Bay (Emmet Mullins) Has evidently started out handicap life on a very low mark (117) and, after wins at Doncaster and Wincanton before the turn of the year, he’s now in at the deep end up in class running off a revised rating of 131. However, he’s looked to win pretty cosily since moving to Emmet Mullins (reduced visibility in fog last time) and no doubt he’s still got further improvement up his sleeve. Has been snapped up by JP McManus since his last run.

Onemorefortheroad (Neil King) Easing in the ratings and he did record his most recent success at this track, but he doesn’t hold too many secrets and looks an each-way contender at best, rather than one for maximum faith. Monviel (Philip Hobbs) Fascinating, lightly-raced grey from a yard with a fair record in this race all told. He produced a much-improved performance to win in good style on his seasonal return in an Ascot handicap in November but hit hard with a 10lb rise since and would have questions to answer if the ground came up a lot quicker than usual for the time of year. Impulsive One (Nicky Henderson) Won four times over hurdles since moving from William Haggas’ yard, including at Huntingdon earlier this season. Has failed to overcome subsequent rise in the ratings in two starts subsequent to that and although he has plenty of natural pace for this test, he doesn’t look quite up to it. Rubaud (Paul Nicholls) Twice a winner on good ground earlier in the season but did shape like he might be ready for a step up in trip when beaten seven lengths by smart novice Rare Edition on soft at Kempton on Boxing Day. Introductory mark of 130 but might just be a little run off his feet in a race of this nature. Teddy Blue (Gary Moore) Has been shaping up into a Betfair Hurdle type for a little while now and finally broke his maiden over obstacles when long odds-on at Lingfield late last month. Carries a 5lb penalty for that. Some rain possibly preferable but a strongly-run two-mile handicap will play to his strengths and he gets in here under a low weight. Restitution (Alan King) Son of Frankel for whom it really clicked when powering to a 12-length victory at Doncaster last time out. Manner of that success has resulted in an 11lb rise and he’s up considerably in class here but decent ground is obviously fine and he looks open to more improvement yet. Yorksea (Gary Moore) French Flat recruit who made it third time lucky over hurdles in a maiden at Fontwell in December 2021. Stepped up on comeback effort behind First Street and Teddy Blue here in November to win well at Fontwell on Boxing Day and a 7lb rise not insurmountable. Looks to be sitting on a big run as decent ground shouldn’t be an issue. Glorious Zoff (Fergal O'Brien) Not jumped a hurdle in public since September 2021 and his recent spin on the level around Kempton doesn’t exactly get the pulse racing ahead of his jumping return. Can only be watched in a race as hot as this. Deere Mark (Sam Thomas) Bumper winner who was quite highly tried over hurdles at the start of the season and appreciated a drop in class to win Hereford novice event before following up on handicap debut at Kempton last month. Raised just 6lb for that ultimately quite comfortable win, though the form could have worked out better since. Looks capable of better still but no easy task in this company. Master Chewy (Nigel Twiston-Davies) Another novice representing connections of last year’s runner-up I Like To Move It and it would be surprising if he’s shown him very best at this stage of the season. Looked quite promising at the start of the season too but he was very disappointing when beaten at odds-on last time and may need more of a stamina test to really shine.