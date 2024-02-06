Betfair Hurdle preview: Patrick Mullins on Ocastle Des Mottes

The Mullins team are looking forward to taking the wraps of Ocastle Des Mottes in Saturday’s Betfair Hurdle.
Owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the five-year-old will be making his first start for the team in Berkshire – where he’ll be joined by two stablemates.
Speaking on this week’s edition of Get Stuck In, Patrick Mullins said: “We’ve had him since the start of the season and he’s got plenty of training done. He’s obviously, a bit like Gaelic Warrior in the Boodles, coming in with a French handicap mark. I think he has a reasonable weight and it’s a mark that’s very workable.
“We’re going to take our chance at a big prize. Its fantastic prize-money for the Betfair Hurdle and all being well we’ll probably send Alvaniy and Onlyamatteroftime too. They’re going to get in at the bottom of the weights and for that money will take their chance. Ocastle Des Mottes is obviously our number one, but both the other horses are far from no hopers too.”
Onlyamatteroftime blotted his copybook by running out on his final start for 'Boots' Madden and again on his first for the Mullins team in the Greatwood at Cheltenham.
However he completed without incident at Ascot in December when sixth behind Luccia and Mullins doesn’t expect there to be any issues at Newbury.
“The first day he was coming wide when challenging and ducked out at the last and next time in the Greatwood we took a chance by going down the inside. We thought with a lead down the middle of the pack he’d be fine but he called our bluff, so we’ll ride him with that in mind," he said.
“I don’t see it being an issue and I think the experience he got at Ascot will really stand to him here.”
