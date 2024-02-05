Betfair Hurdle preview and tips: Horse by horse guide to Newbury feature

Represents a yard who are synonymous with this race and got back on track - and the upgrade - when winning at Sandown last time (replay below). That wasn't the deepest race for the grade but he did the job well albeit earning a ten pounds rise in the process.

Was given a fine ride to beat Impose Toi at Ascot last time, building on a good return to handicap ranks in the Greatwood the time before. Will face more pressure up front in this but only four pounds higher than for the two runs this term so she can’t be discounted.

Won the Gerry Feilden here earlier in the season and emerged with plenty of credit when fifth behind Luccia in a red-hot Ascot handicap subsequently. He could never quite get to a quartet who raced more prominently than he did that day and is clearly capable of being competitive from this revised mark.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Sluiced home on reappearance here in November and ran well from an 11 pounds higher perch when third behind Hansard in the Gerry Feilden. Three pounds better off with that rival on Saturday and the set-up of the race will suit but the suspicion is the handicapper might have got him in one fell swoop.

Clearly amiss when pulling up in the Grade One Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day but quickly back on track when winning at Huntingdon three weeks later. An improving novice who is firmly on the upgrade and his yard are in flying form, he’s another to consider in a wide-open renewal.

EBF Final winner in the spring, she left behind a tame reappearance in the Gerry Feilden to chase home Ashroe Diamond at Doncaster last month. That was arguably a career-best effort and she looks the sort to pick up a big prize or two.

Teak-tough front-running novice who followed a fine second in the Greatwood by chasing hoe Captain Teague in the Challow here next time. That was over two-and-a-half, the return to two is a plus and while five pounds higher than November, this track will suit better and he might take a bit of pegging back.

Good record fresh and very impressive when routing Altobelli and co on his reappearance at Ascot in November. Was turned out quickly under a penalty in the Greatwood two weeks later and failed to fire but freshened up and targeted at this since, he’s a potentially player for his top team.

Won the County Hurdle last season but overall profile is patchy. Still four pounds higher than March despite that but did show he can be competitive by chasing home Gin Coco at Ascot in November.

IBERICO LORD

Winning return in the Greatwood but only seventh behind Luccia at Ascot next time. The speed test there didn’t suit him and it might be we don’t see his true colours until he goes up in trip later in the spring.

OCASTLE DES MOTES

French import who is set to make his debut for Willie Mullins and the Double Green in the Betfair Hurdle. That rings alarm bells in itself and he won his final start for previous connections at Auteuil from a mark of 125. Races from 133 here and very hard to get a firm handle on – or ignore.

ALTOBELLI

Two good runs this term at Ascot and races from the same mark as when third to Luccia last time. He took a while to get into top gear that day after a mistake two out and remains low mileage.

DODDIETHEGREAT

Only had three outings over hurdles and while he lost his unbeaten record at Cheltenham last time when second to Go Dante that was still a good effort - albeit one that didn’t necessarily scream Betfair Hurdle winner either.

AURIGNY MILL

Won his last two at Wincanton and Kempton, thumping Tapley by seven-and-a-half lengths on the latter occasion. Up nine pounds and in deeper waters but improving.

KAMSINAS

Seemed to get bogged down by conditions in the Formby last time and this speed test will suit judged on his Haydock defeat of Making Headway in November. This is his handicap debut and 132 a fair opening mark. Another not to draw a line through.

L’EAU DU SUD

Looked an interesting recruit for his powerful team and hit the frame in a valuable pot at Kempton and Kelso’s Morebattle last season. Reappeared in the Greatwood but ran no race and a bit to prove despite his mark gradually falling.

GO DANTE

Sixth in the Greatwood before that Cheltenham defat of Doddiethegreat. Up four pounds but hasn’t been over-raced and he did well to win last time having lost momentum when making a mistake at the last.

NORMAN FLETCHER

His yard do well in this race and he will be making his handicap debut at the weekend. Took a while to brush up his jumping but was good under a penalty at Aintree in November and lost nothing in defeat under a double one at Haydock next time. Impresses with his attitude and will have been laid out for this.

JILAIJONE

Good third behind Gin Loco in November but pulled up at Sandown next time and looks up against it on the balance of his form.

MOVEIT LIKE MINNIE

Won at Ludlow and Huntingdon before running solid race when fourth behind Luccia in that Ascot race which features so often as a formline to this. Races from the same mark

OUR CHAMP

Yard won this last season and he’s had a good campaign so far, winning at Plumpton and Cheltenham in the autumn but mark risen as a result and he looks to have nothing in hand of the assessor.

ALVANIY

Represents the Mullins team but little on his handicap debut at Wetherby in November to suggest he’s ready’s to win one of the season’s most competitive races for all there are the usual caveats applied.

YORKSEA

Refused to race the race the last twice and is the proud owner of two Timeform squiggles. At last one who is readily passed over!

ITO DITO

He’s won twice from three starts this term, both at Chepstow. Was miles clear of the third when second at Exeter on his other run, that a handicap, but he’s fully 15 pounds higher on Saturday.

DONNACHA

Enjoying a fine season and was brave when wining at Warwick last month but he’s prone to making the odd mistake and this is much more competitive, for all he has no weight on his back.

ONLYAMATTEROFTIME

Ran out on his final start for previous connections and on his first for the Mullins team in the Greatwood. Was on his best behaviour when fourth behind Luccia at Ascot, but looked short of speed next time and might need further to be competitive in this grade.