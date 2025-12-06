Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase report: Lulamba shines at Sandown

Quickly past and in a clear lead, he produced an exuberant leap at the last before powering up the hill to score by nine-and-a-half lengths.

However, he came to life, and after a series of precise leaps, and was soon on the tail of the freewheeling leader Be Aware.

Having his second start over the larger obstacles, Nico De Boinville’s mount pitched on landing at the first and found himself sitting last of four as they headed down the back straight.

“He’s only had four runs over hurdles and one chase, he’s still a baby really,” winning trainer Nicky Henderson said.

“They went quick over the first two and he was warmed up and off we went. It was great. I think it’s always been a case of how good can he be? We didn’t really find out over hurdles although he was possibly a little unlucky not to win a Triumph.

“This was always going to be his game but it was whether we waited another year. I always half thought, and there was a feeling in the camp, does he want another half mile but he showed there it’s not necessary which is nice.

“He looks very effective at two so we can stay at two. We’ll have a look and see where next. You will see him again, experience will help him. Two more runs before Cheltenham possibly.

“He’s just a lovely big baby with a great character and he’s always jumped. It was a little brave to go chasing at four but we did it with Sir Gino last year and it was working well until his campaign got stopped.

“We took a view Lulamba probably wasn’t a Champion Hurdle horse although Sir Gino comes into the calculations as well so we have to juggle Joe's (Donnelly) troops around which is a nice problem to have.”