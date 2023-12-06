Betfair Henry VIII Novices’ Chase preview: JPR One all set for Sandown

Brendan Powell is out to secure Joe Tizzard a first Grade One as a trainer as well as adding riding a winner at the highest level to his own CV aboard JPR One in the Betfair Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown on Saturday.

In a career spanning more than a decade the 28-year-old is yet to taste Grade One glory despite several near misses. However, he believes he will not have a better chance to claim a breakthrough victory at the top table that has so far eluded him in the £80,000 prize. Not only would victory give Powell a win he has been longing for, but he feels it would make up for his final fence departure aboard the six-year-old in the Grade Two SSS Super Alloys Arkle Trial Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham last month with the race at their mercy. And while a first Grade One win in the two-mile prize would be a welcome one for Powell he insists it would mean much more if he could share that moment with Milborne Port handler Tizzard, who celebrated numerous top-level triumphs during his own career in the saddle.

Powell said: “I’m really looking forward to riding JPR One again as he looked like he was going to be an impressive winner at Cheltenham before making a mistake and getting rid of me at the last fence. “This is a race that will take a bit of winning but I wouldn’t want to be on any other horse bar him and hopefully I can make up for what happened at Cheltenham on Saturday. “I think I’ve been second in seven or eight Grade Ones, but I don’t think I’ve ridden in a Grade One where I’ve had a proper live chance, but this weekend I do and that makes it even more exciting. “It is something I want to get on my CV, and it is something I want to achieve before I finish my career. To win a Grade One for Joe would mean just as much to me as winning a Grade One for myself. I think Joe was a big influence on me riding for the Tizzard team again. “I’ll always be grateful to him for that and to repay him with a Grade One win would be amazing." While cutting out a frustrated character in the immediate aftermath of JPR One’s latest defeat, the Chiseldon based jockey has been pleased with the start to life over fences the John Romans-owned gelding has made. Powell said: “That was the frustrating thing as he didn’t put a foot wrong the whole way around at Cheltenham. He jumped and travelled and quickened well turning in. He has got all the attributes to be a good horse. “He gave me a good spin at Newton Abbot on his debut over fences and I was quite surprised the price he was that day as well. He was seriously well handicapped that day if he came back to form over fences. “The most important thing for our novice chasers is that they have a nice time and a good experience first time over fences. He did that, and managed to win as well, which was a bonus. Hopefully on Saturday he should be good enough to be there, or thereabouts, at the backend of the race then I suppose it will be then when we find out if he is good enough.”