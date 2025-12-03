Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase: Lump Sun intended runner for Sam Thomas

Both look exciting prospects for the yard having won on chasing debut at Chepstow and Carlisle respectively but the timing of the race - and potential tactics - have made the trainer's mind up over which of the two should run.

“I entered them both in the case that one or the other didn’t have a good week for whatever reason, but they’re both absolutely fine and the plan is to run Lump Sum," he told Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“It gives Steel Ally another week after his race and sometimes I’m too keen to run them back too soon. These horses, even though when they win they are winning well, they probably take more out of themselves than meets the eye so I want to give him an extra week and go to Ascot with him on the 19th. So it's an extra two weeks really.

“The other lad seems in great form as well. I’ve looked at the entries and Olly Murphy's horse Alnilam is going to go a hell of a gallop and Steel Ally is one who likes to go forward whether the jockey likes it or not so, it could quite easily turn into a race where they go too quick early doors and cut each other’s throats.

As a result, I’m hoping it will suit Lump Sum a bit more in terms of tactics."