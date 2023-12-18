Betfair Exchange Trophy preview and tips: Horse by horse guide to Ascot feature

He tipped Fugitif for the December Gold Cup - now check out David Ord's guide to Saturday's Betfair Exchange Trophy.
Has been a grand servant to connections but rising 12 now and has only beaten one rival in two spins this term. You’d need to have seen more to be backing him under top weight for all these are theoretically calmer waters.
Made a successful handicap debut when running out a game winner of the Gerry Feilden at Newbury. Still relatively low mileage and not out of this from only a four pounds higher perch.
Good winner of the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las on his return and not disgraced when fifth behind Iberico Lord in the Greatwood given he was slow three out and then made a bad mistake at the next flight. Appeals as the sort to win another valuable pot but the tendency to miss the odd hurdle is a worry.
Short-head winner of the County Hurdle in March and right back to form when second to Gin Coco here last month. Races from the same mark (three pounds higher than at Cheltenham) but this is tougher and he needs to find more.
Made a bold bid from the front when second in the Greatwood and his slick hurdling will always stand him in good stead but even a four pounds swing might not be enough to allow him to reverse form with his Cheltenham conqueror Iberico Lord.
Not for the first time she didn’t seem to find quite as much as expected off the bridle when third in the Greatwood (yes that formline again) and she might need everything to fall right for her in a race as competitive as this.
The Greatwood winner himself who has done nothing but improve over hurdles and the handicapper probably still doesn’t have him with a mark of 134 (eight pounds higher than the Greatwood). One of three in the race for Nicky Henderson while owner JP McManus also has Impose Toi from the Seven Barrows team in here too. Clearly a huge player if turning up.
Enjoyed a fruitful campaign last season but has shown little in two starts so far this time around, fading tamely down the straight at this track on his latest run last month. He has a bit to prove at the minute.
Trained like Teddy Blue by Gary Moore and made it three from three in handicaps when winning at Sandown earlier this month. Officially six pounds well in under a four pound penalty so respected but the Esher contest was nowhere near as competitive as this looks.
Unexposed and lot to like about his handicap debut over course-and-distance last month when chasing home Knickerbockergloryy. He pulled clear of the rest that day and has only been raised a pound. Entitled to come forward for the run and is very interesting.
So is this fellow although you’d expect it’s a case of either him or Iberico Lord running here rather than both. He too made a winning start in this sphere at Cheltenham last month, readily beating Donnacha by two-and-a-quarter lengths. He’s up ten pounds and in a deeper race too but we haven’t seen the best of him.
Tough handicap hurdler who typically ran a well after a break when chasing home Our Champ at Cheltenham in October but he’s up another pound and has few secrets from the assessor.
Ran creditably when last seen in finishing third from out the handicap in the Scottish Champion Hurdle but at the same time didn’t show enough there to suggest she was a winner waiting to happen in this company.
Would be turning out quickly after winning at Cheltenham last weekend and that represented a career-best effort. Would need another to follow up on Saturday but was strong in the market at Prestbury Park and remains relatively lightly raced.
On a roll this season winning at Ludlow and Huntingdon. He’s not been missed by the handicapper mind being six pounds higher than for his last win as he goes up in class.
Another enjoying a good time of it, winning at Ayr and Haydock in November, impressing with the way he controlled the closing stages at the latter track when beating Stainsby Girl by two-and-a-half lengths. He’s up six pounds but you wouldn’t be drawing a line through him.
Interesting how strong he was in the market for the Greatwood only to run out approaching the fourth last. Having done the same thing at Cork the time before it has to be a watching brief with him for all he clearly represents top connections.
A fascinating renewal. We don’t know final running plans at this stage around the Henderson/McManus pair of Iberico Lord and Impose Toi and clearly whoever heads to Ascot from that pair has to be feared.
Hansard was good in the Geoffrey Freer, Spirit D’Anou is well in under his penalty and Lookaway will make a bold bid from the front, but ALTOBELLI shaped really nicely on his handicap debut here last month. He’s only up a pound and there should be more to come from Harry Fry’s charge. He looks the bet at 8/1.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org