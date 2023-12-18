Betfair Exchange Trophy preview and tips: Horse by horse guide to Ascot feature

He tipped Fugitif for the December Gold Cup - now check out David Ord's guide to Saturday's Betfair Exchange Trophy.

Betfair Exchange Trophy When: 3.35, Saturday December 23 Where: Ascot First prize: £85,425 Going: Good to Soft (Good in places) TV: ITV & Sky Sports Racing

SCEAU ROYAL Has been a grand servant to connections but rising 12 now and has only beaten one rival in two spins this term. You’d need to have seen more to be backing him under top weight for all these are theoretically calmer waters. HANSARD Made a successful handicap debut when running out a game winner of the Gerry Feilden at Newbury. Still relatively low mileage and not out of this from only a four pounds higher perch. NEMEAN LION Good winner of the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las on his return and not disgraced when fifth behind Iberico Lord in the Greatwood given he was slow three out and then made a bad mistake at the next flight. Appeals as the sort to win another valuable pot but the tendency to miss the odd hurdle is a worry.

Faivoir gets home by a head from Pied Piper in the County

FAIVOIR Short-head winner of the County Hurdle in March and right back to form when second to Gin Coco here last month. Races from the same mark (three pounds higher than at Cheltenham) but this is tougher and he needs to find more. LOOKAWAY Made a bold bid from the front when second in the Greatwood and his slick hurdling will always stand him in good stead but even a four pounds swing might not be enough to allow him to reverse form with his Cheltenham conqueror Iberico Lord. LUCCIA Not for the first time she didn’t seem to find quite as much as expected off the bridle when third in the Greatwood (yes that formline again) and she might need everything to fall right for her in a race as competitive as this. IBERICO LORD The Greatwood winner himself who has done nothing but improve over hurdles and the handicapper probably still doesn’t have him with a mark of 134 (eight pounds higher than the Greatwood). One of three in the race for Nicky Henderson while owner JP McManus also has Impose Toi from the Seven Barrows team in here too. Clearly a huge player if turning up.

TEDDY BLUE Enjoyed a fruitful campaign last season but has shown little in two starts so far this time around, fading tamely down the straight at this track on his latest run last month. He has a bit to prove at the minute. SPIRIT D’AUNOU Trained like Teddy Blue by Gary Moore and made it three from three in handicaps when winning at Sandown earlier this month. Officially six pounds well in under a four pound penalty so respected but the Esher contest was nowhere near as competitive as this looks. ALTOBELLI Unexposed and lot to like about his handicap debut over course-and-distance last month when chasing home Knickerbockergloryy. He pulled clear of the rest that day and has only been raised a pound. Entitled to come forward for the run and is very interesting. IMPOSE TOI So is this fellow although you’d expect it’s a case of either him or Iberico Lord running here rather than both. He too made a winning start in this sphere at Cheltenham last month, readily beating Donnacha by two-and-a-quarter lengths. He’s up ten pounds and in a deeper race too but we haven’t seen the best of him. BLACK POPPY Tough handicap hurdler who typically ran a well after a break when chasing home Our Champ at Cheltenham in October but he’s up another pound and has few secrets from the assessor. SALSADA Ran creditably when last seen in finishing third from out the handicap in the Scottish Champion Hurdle but at the same time didn’t show enough there to suggest she was a winner waiting to happen in this company.