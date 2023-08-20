Betfair customer wins over £36,000 on £20 Saturday accumulator

A 9/1 shot, Silver Samurai, got the ball rolling for the Yorkshire-based account when landing the Newmarket opener at 2.05, the Grey Horse Handicap, a popular race which is only open to grey horse.

Then the attention turned to Ripon’s 2.40 and 14/1 chance Roundhay Park, who prevailed by a half length for trainer Nigel Tinkler.

Doncaster was the location for the final two legs, with Squealer obliging in the 4.15 at odds of 13/2. Once again, a Tinkler-trained horse.

After the victory of Squealer, the customer chose the 'partial cash-out' option on the bet, thereby ensuring a profit of £4,320 regardless of the final leg's outcome.

The fourth and final leg was Harlem Nights at 5/1 in the 4.50 on Town Moor. There was never a moment's worry once Harlem Nights and PJ McDonald hit the front, with the three-year-old edging clear to win by over two lengths and in the process added a further £32,391 in winnings.

Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr said: "By partially cashing out on the bet before the fourth and final horse ran, the customer was already in a handsome profit of £4,320 for his £20 bet, but Harlem Nights no doubt ensured a good night and with York’s Ebor Festival starting Wednesday, I hope he enjoys a day at the races on us."

Winning selections

Newmarket 2.05 - Silver Samurai 9/1

Ripon 2.40 - Roundhay Park 14/1

Doncaster 4.15 - Squealer 13/2

Doncaster 4.50 - Harlem Nights 5/1 (Rule 4)

Bet: £10 each-way accumulator

Stake: £20

Winnings: £36,711