Silver Samurai - can go well in Sky Bet Dash
Marco Botti's Silver Samuri got the ball rolling...

Betfair customer wins over £36,000 on £20 Saturday accumulator

By Sporting Life
16:43 · SUN August 20, 2023

Saturday’s racing saw one lucky Betfair customer land a whopping £36,711 for a £10 each-way four-horse accumulator.

A 9/1 shot, Silver Samurai, got the ball rolling for the Yorkshire-based account when landing the Newmarket opener at 2.05, the Grey Horse Handicap, a popular race which is only open to grey horse.

Then the attention turned to Ripon’s 2.40 and 14/1 chance Roundhay Park, who prevailed by a half length for trainer Nigel Tinkler.

Doncaster was the location for the final two legs, with Squealer obliging in the 4.15 at odds of 13/2. Once again, a Tinkler-trained horse.

After the victory of Squealer, the customer chose the 'partial cash-out' option on the bet, thereby ensuring a profit of £4,320 regardless of the final leg's outcome.

The fourth and final leg was Harlem Nights at 5/1 in the 4.50 on Town Moor. There was never a moment's worry once Harlem Nights and PJ McDonald hit the front, with the three-year-old edging clear to win by over two lengths and in the process added a further £32,391 in winnings.

Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr said: "By partially cashing out on the bet before the fourth and final horse ran, the customer was already in a handsome profit of £4,320 for his £20 bet, but Harlem Nights no doubt ensured a good night and with York’s Ebor Festival starting Wednesday, I hope he enjoys a day at the races on us."

Winning selections

  • Newmarket 2.05 - Silver Samurai 9/1
  • Ripon 2.40 - Roundhay Park 14/1
  • Doncaster 4.15 - Squealer 13/2
  • Doncaster 4.50 - Harlem Nights 5/1 (Rule 4)

Bet: £10 each-way accumulator

Stake: £20

Winnings: £36,711

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

