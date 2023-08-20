Betfair customer wins over £36,000 on £20 Saturday accumulator

Saturday’s racing saw one lucky Betfair customer land a whopping £36,711 for a £10 each-way four-horse accumulator.
A 9/1 shot, Silver Samurai, got the ball rolling for the Yorkshire-based account when landing the Newmarket opener at 2.05, the Grey Horse Handicap, a popular race which is only open to grey horse.
Then the attention turned to Ripon’s 2.40 and 14/1 chance Roundhay Park, who prevailed by a half length for trainer Nigel Tinkler.
Doncaster was the location for the final two legs, with Squealer obliging in the 4.15 at odds of 13/2. Once again, a Tinkler-trained horse.
After the victory of Squealer, the customer chose the 'partial cash-out' option on the bet, thereby ensuring a profit of £4,320 regardless of the final leg's outcome.
The fourth and final leg was Harlem Nights at 5/1 in the 4.50 on Town Moor. There was never a moment's worry once Harlem Nights and PJ McDonald hit the front, with the three-year-old edging clear to win by over two lengths and in the process added a further £32,391 in winnings.
Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr said: "By partially cashing out on the bet before the fourth and final horse ran, the customer was already in a handsome profit of £4,320 for his £20 bet, but Harlem Nights no doubt ensured a good night and with York’s Ebor Festival starting Wednesday, I hope he enjoys a day at the races on us."
Bet: £10 each-way accumulator
Stake: £20
Winnings: £36,711
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org