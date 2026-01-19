Betfair Cotswold Chase runners and odds

Grey Dawning will face a maximum of four rivals when he puts his Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup credentials on the line at Prestbury Park on Saturday.

He is the star turn in the Betfair Cotswold Chase which will be his first start since running out an impressive winner of the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park in November. L’Homme Presse won the race last season and is set to defend his crown having shaped well when second in a handicap at this course on his seasonal reappearance last month. Spillane’s Tower could make his first outing over fences since finishing second behind Galopin De Champs in the Punchestown Gold Cup while Gordon Elliott has entered his Betfair Chase third Stellar Story. Kerry National winner Flooring Porter completes the field. His trainer Gavin Cromwell, a William Hill ambassador, told the firm: "We did a complete U-turn on our plan to run him in the Cleeve Hurdle, the thought process being that this is a smaller field and he may not get as hard a race. There shouldn’t be as much hustle and bustle, and he won’t be forced to make the running.

“It will also be his sixth run over fences, which qualifies him for the Grand National. This brings back into play the option of running him in both the Stayers’ Hurdle and the National. If we’d run him in the Cleeve Hurdle he would’ve needed another run over fences to qualify for the National, which wouldn’t have worked if we wanted him to have the option of the Stayers’ as well. “It’s still possible that he could run in both the Stayers’ and the National. There’s four weeks and three days between the two races. To be honest, though, it is one day at a time with him at the moment. He’s coming back off a long injury, so we’re not getting ahead of ourselves yet. “The Cotswold Chase is still a huge ask. He’s been off the track for the best part of 18 months, so if he runs a nice race we’ll be happy with that."

You can now use your Betfair and Paddy Power accounts to login