Dan Skelton feels he is in a "good space" with Grey Dawning, but has warned he won't run his star in the Betfair Cotswold Chase if the ground at Cheltenham gets heavy.

This season’s Betfair Chase hero is currently trading at odds-on to land the Grade Two prize, which has attracted just four runners, and is expected to be his final race before the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup in March. But should conditions become too testing at the Gloucestershire track then the trainer might have to re-think plans for the nine-year-old, who is currently as short as 10/1 to taste glory in the blue-riband prize at the Festival in March. Skelton said: “Grey Dawning is in great form and we have had this race in mind for sometime. We want to take this in this race on route to the Gold Cup. I think it is a good day out for him, but I would be nervous if it got really heavy and I’ve said that before as I think that is what cost us in the Betfair Chase last season. I just have to be a little respectful of that. “I feel like we are in a good space, but what I won’t do on Saturday is be drawn into running on heavy ground. If it went heavy at Cheltenham then we are out. We wouldn’t go for the Denman Chase and we would just gallop him a bit more at home. "I got him ready for the Betfair Chase first time out and having a gallop is more ideal than having a race on heavy ground. I feel like this is the year we have to prioritise the Gold Cup.”

After tasting defeat in the Betfair Chase last season the Flemensfirth gelding then pulled-up in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, before winning the bet365 Premier Chase at Kelso and finishing second in the Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl at Aintree. The trainer feels he is dealing with a different individual this season, and one who is more than capable of being competitive in a Gold Cup. Skelton said: “I think the thing is with him in some people’s opinion he may be seen as a nearly horse. He nearly beat Gaelic Warrior last season at Aintree, he nearly won the Betfair Chase last season, but he didn’t, then he got pulled up in a King George. “These top end horses, especially the long distance ones, you have got to have them peaking and I never felt last season that we were in Gold Cup form, but this season I feel different and that is why we are heading towards it. “We never went to the Gold Cup last season as I never felt like we were in Gold Cup form. I thought he was a Gold Cup horse, but he was not in Gold Cup form. Make no mistakes Haydock Park last season absolutely did him in. I said afterwards this will take a lot of getting over. “He put up a good run at Kelso and then he ran, what was then, a career best when he finished second behind Gaelic Warrior, before he superseded that with another career best in the Betfair Chase. You are looking at a horse that has two career bests in his last two starts. You draw the graph. There is a direct upward curve there and that is the scenario you need to be in on the way to the Gold Cup.”

