Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Ryan Moore and Rachael Blackmore

Betfair columnists Rachael Blackmore and Ryan Moore

By Sporting Life
17:48 · THU May 02, 2024

Betfair columnists Rachael Blackmore and Ryan Moore share their thoughts on her latest rides.

Rachael Blackmore

For more exclusive Rachael Blackmore content visit https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/

Punchestown, Friday

4.15 Punchestown – Arctic Bresil

"Arctic Bresil ran well for a long way in the Plate in Cheltenham. I thought jumping the second last fence that we would definitely be in the first four, but he stopped quite quickly after the last, and he faded up the hill.

"Hopefully he will find it easier here on nicer ground. I think that the ground will help his jumping as well, jumping off nicer ground, so hopefully a combination of those thigs will help him to run a better race. He is a horse who has plenty of ability, he just needs everything in his favour on the day. Conditions here should suit him well and we’re hoping for a big run from him."

7.05 Punchestown – Ascending

"Ascending has run some very solid races in good company without winning. He was fifth in the Triumph Hurdle last season, and he finished third It’s For Me and Caldwell Potter in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown in November, and he finished a close third again in a good maiden hurdle at Leopardstown at Christmas.

"He’s wearing a tongue-tie here for the first time, so hopefully that can help him. We’re looking forward to him, and hopefully he can run another good race."

Ryan Moore

For more exclusive Ryan Moore content visit: betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore

Newmarket, Friday

15:35 Newmarket - Queen Of Zafeen

"She has a bit to find on the figures and she makes her turf debut here, but she gets the 5lb sex allowance and of course she has plenty of potential after just the three runs. She ran her best race yet in defeat when collared close home at Lingfield last time, and then is no reason to suggest she won’t operate on turf."

16:10 Newmarket - Time Lock

"I rode her last season when she was very impressive in a Group 3 here and, although fairly well beaten afterwards, that was a Group 1 and maybe the soft ground wasn’t ideal. She didn’t run badly at all, though. However, on that September course win, she has a pretty strong claim here. The stable have been doing well this season, and I rode a double for them at Sandown last week."

16:45 Newmarket - Rocking Tree

"I haven’t ridden him before but, then again, he has only raced six times. He has won his last two at Wolverhampton in decent style – his only starts for the yard after coming over from Ireland - and hopefully he can still be competitive despite going up 10lb for those wins."

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo