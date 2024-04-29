Betfair columnists Rachael Blackmore and Ryan Moore share their thoughts on her latest rides.
4.15 Punchestown – Arctic Bresil
"Arctic Bresil ran well for a long way in the Plate in Cheltenham. I thought jumping the second last fence that we would definitely be in the first four, but he stopped quite quickly after the last, and he faded up the hill.
"Hopefully he will find it easier here on nicer ground. I think that the ground will help his jumping as well, jumping off nicer ground, so hopefully a combination of those thigs will help him to run a better race. He is a horse who has plenty of ability, he just needs everything in his favour on the day. Conditions here should suit him well and we’re hoping for a big run from him."
7.05 Punchestown – Ascending
"Ascending has run some very solid races in good company without winning. He was fifth in the Triumph Hurdle last season, and he finished third It’s For Me and Caldwell Potter in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown in November, and he finished a close third again in a good maiden hurdle at Leopardstown at Christmas.
"He’s wearing a tongue-tie here for the first time, so hopefully that can help him. We’re looking forward to him, and hopefully he can run another good race."
15:35 Newmarket - Queen Of Zafeen
"She has a bit to find on the figures and she makes her turf debut here, but she gets the 5lb sex allowance and of course she has plenty of potential after just the three runs. She ran her best race yet in defeat when collared close home at Lingfield last time, and then is no reason to suggest she won’t operate on turf."
16:10 Newmarket - Time Lock
"I rode her last season when she was very impressive in a Group 3 here and, although fairly well beaten afterwards, that was a Group 1 and maybe the soft ground wasn’t ideal. She didn’t run badly at all, though. However, on that September course win, she has a pretty strong claim here. The stable have been doing well this season, and I rode a double for them at Sandown last week."
16:45 Newmarket - Rocking Tree
"I haven’t ridden him before but, then again, he has only raced six times. He has won his last two at Wolverhampton in decent style – his only starts for the yard after coming over from Ireland - and hopefully he can still be competitive despite going up 10lb for those wins."