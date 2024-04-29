Betfair columnist Rachael Blackmore shares her thoughts on her latest rides at the Punchestown Festival.

Punchestown, Tuesday

3.05 – Upping The Anti

The Punchestown Festival starts on Tuesday and I’m really looking forward to it! It’s always a great meeting.

I ride Upping The Anti in the new Full Circle Series Final, and I hope that he can go well. It’s obviously a really competitive race, but he is in good form, and he should appreciate being back on nicer ground than the heavy ground that he encountered at Navan last time. His hurdles mark is far lower than his chase mark, and I hope that he can be competitive off it.

3.40 – Slade Steel

This is obviously a very good race, the first four from the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle are all here again.

It’s going to be a different type of race to the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Punchestown is very different to Cheltenham, but Slade Steel came out on top at Cheltenham and I hope that he can do so again. I don’t think that he’s ever going to be flashy, but he’s a tough horse, he was really good in Cheltenham, and he came out of the race in great form.

Whatever rain Punchestown gets will help him, but everyone in Knockeen is happy with him and we’re hoping for another good run.