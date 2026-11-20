Get all the quotes from connections ahead of Saturday's Betfair Chase at Haydock Park.

Dan Skelton - Grey Dawning

“It is quite competitive, but I think he will put up a fine defence of his title, and hopefully he can defend it. “His work has been good, and his prep has been good. This race is his starting point, and that has never deviated. He is right where we want him. I can’t compare things like-for-like with last year as I was really happy with him last year going into it, and I feel the same this year going into it. “He was a short priced favourite last year, so there is no pressure in that regard. Conditions should be perfect for him, and we know he is fine over the trip. The others are not there just to make up the numbers, but he should be hard to beat.”

Noel Meade - Affordale Fury

"Affordale Fury is in good shape. I'm hoping the ground will be OK, but we are all systems go and I couldn't be happier. "Most of our work is done on all-weather gallops. This fella had a trip around Navan on Monday morning and about two or three weeks ago, he had another piece of work around Navan as well. "He got a stress crack of a little bone in the hind leg in Leopardstown the last day. So, we just had to leave him be and by the time we got him back, there was no point in trying to train him for the end of last season. He's had a long break, but he's been OK."

Oliver Greenall - Jagwar

"I know they're not going to go steady on Saturday but I think just having a little bit more room in a smaller field will help Harry Cobden. He’s schooled him at home and he seems to get on really well with him, he’s a rider with lots of confidence. His jumping has let him down but he has got a massive engine, he works so much better than Iroko, for instance, who is rated several pounds higher than him. "I just want to see Harry have a good relationship with him, get in a nice rhythm and finish his race. I think on the ground, everything's in his favour really. So to see him jump well, be there turning in and keep going up the straight (is what we'd ideally like to see). "We're just hoping, if you can get into a nice rhythm around Haydock and make lengths at his fences rather than lose lengths then it could make a massive difference."

Ben Pauling - Handstands

"I was really pleased with Wetherby. It was the first time I’ve seen him pick up the bridle and attack a fence in over a year, since the Scilly Isles really, so I was delighted with the way he travelled. “Obviously we were well beaten by the winner in the end, but it was more of the old Handstands, so I was really very pleased. “I do think he’ll come on a lot and he certainly seems better at home again. I think the Betfair Chase is a better race this year, but I can’t get away from the fact that last year he was 3/1 or 4/1, now we’re much bigger. I think he’s been missed and still believe the horse has a big day in him. He’s already had good days, he’s a Grade One winner, but I honestly believe he has a very big day in him and if we got a bit more rain that would suit him. “I don’t think he’s a spring horse if I’m brutally honest. Never once have I really got him to raise a gallop after February, so we’re going to go hard early and if he lasts after that then that’s brilliant, but our plan is to try and hit some early targets and I’d say the Cotswold Chase will probably be on the list after Haydock."

Henry De Bromhead - Gorgeous Tom