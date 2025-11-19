Betfair Chase tips: Sporting Life Podcast fancies

Our podcast team with their fancies for Saturday's Betfair Chase at Haydock Park.

BEN LINFOOT It will be interesting to see what conditions are like. It’s going to be cold, it could be really tacky ground and really hard work again. That will suit Royale Pagaille if it turns into a grind but he’s 11 rising 12 now and you have to think one of these days he’s going to turn up in the Betfair Chase not absolutely on his A-Game and Father Time will catch up with him sooner rather than later. Grey Dawning went so close in this race last year and we know the Skelton team are absolutely on fire and I think he’ll run his race but it’s just a case of will this type of race suit him? If it is a grind I do think Haiti Couleurs comes into it. I liked his reappearance win over hurdles, I think he’ll come on for that and I just think this race could be absolutely ideal for him.

Novice chasers chat and Betfair Chase thoughts - Horse Racing Podcast

GRAHAM CUNNINGHAM Jockeyship is going to be important here. The top three in the market, Grey Dawning, Haiti Couleurs and Handstands are all real go-forward horses but I don’t think it’s going to be the grind it was last year. I think Grey Dawning should be shorter than 11/8, I really do. I thought he was the moral winner last year and just got out-slogged by Royale Pagaille and I can’t believe he won’t turn that form around. I’m a big fan of Haiti Couleurs but it's level weights. One of them is rated 166 and we know he can run to that, and will run to that or slightly better this weekend because the Skeltons are flying and he’ll be fully primed. Haiti Couleurs is 154. I think Grey Dawning should be even money or shorter myself. BILLY NASH Stellar Story is the sole Irish representative. I think he has a squeak but will qualify that by saying I don’t think he’s a genuine top-notcher. But if he is going to be a genuine Grade One chaser this is the race that should set up perfectly for him. As GC mentioned, I think it’s going to be a well-run race and we know Stellar Story is fit because he was supposed to run in the JN Wine at Down Royal a couple of weeks ago. Gordon Elliott’s team are flying, this horse is an out-and-out stayer, he won an Albert Bartlett two years ago and was placed in three Grade One and Grade Two novice chases at the beginning of 2025. I think he wants an absolute slog, Gordon will be praying for rain this week as he’ll want it to turn into a thorough test of stamina and they’ll ride him cold to pick up the pieces. He might just do that if the leaders go too hard and it turns into a slog. I’m not saying he’ll win, personally I like Haiti Couleurs in the race, but I can certainly see Stellar Story being involved in the finish.

Stellar Story (far side) on his way to victory