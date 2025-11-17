Betfair Chase runners: Six potential rivals for Royale Pagaille

Royale Pagaille will face a maximum of six rivals when he bids to win a third successive Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday.

Venetia Williams’ charge ran down Grey Dawning to win the 2024 renewal and the grey is currently favourite with the sponsors to take his revenge. Dan Skelton is hoping the ground is less testing this time for the eight-year-old Grey Dawning with rain forecast on Tuesday and some on raceday morning. The going is currently 'good to soft, soft in places'. Ben Pauling is targeting the race with Handstands who won the Scilly Isles at Sandown last term and chased home Resplendent Glory on his seasonal return at Carlisle.

National Hunt Chase winner Haiti Couleurs is an interesting contender for the Rebecca Curtis team on the back of his comeback success over hurdles, with Brown Advisory runner-up Stellar Story the sole Irish representative for trainer Gordon Elliott. Marsh Wren, a runaway winner if a Listed mares’ chase at Market Rasen on her reappearance, and Paul Nicholls' Hitman complete the potential field. Betfair Spokesperson, James Mackie said: “The 2025 Betfair Chase sees seven runners head to post at the latest declaration stage with the British holding all the aces with just one Irish raider entered. “Last year’s second Grey Dawning is unmoved at the top of the market at 11/8 looking for revenge on dual winner of the race and last year’s victor Royale Pagaille who is now 4/1 to land his third straight win in the contest. “The big mover in the ante-post market has been Irish Grand National victor Haiti Couleurs for the Rebecca Curtis yard who has gone from 12/1 into 3/1 second favourite.” “The only Irish challenger in the field at this stage is Grade 1 Cheltenham Festival winning hurdler Stellar Story for Gordon Elliott at 14/1.” Betfair Chase - sponsors bet: 11/8 Grey Dawning, 3 Haiti Couleurs, 4 Royale Pagaille, 11/2 Handstands, 14 Stellar Story, 16 Hitman, 33 Marsh Wren