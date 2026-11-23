Betfair Chase runner-up Jagwar has booked his ticket to the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

With Harry Cobden in the saddle, Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's charge produced an exhibition round of jumping, bar getting in tight to the third-last fence, before going down to Grey Dawning in a pulsating renewal of the first Grade One of the British season. Speaking on the stable's account on X, Greenall said on Monday: "He seems absolutely fine. He trotted up sound yesterday, ate all his tea from the night before so it’s all good really. He had a nice race, it should be a really good confidence booster. "Often that race is in very testing conditions which can really take it out of a horse. The fast ground has been causing a problem for a lot of our horses in not allowing them to run, but I actually think it was in his favour at Haydock on Saturday and he’s definitely come out of it fresher than he would have done had it been on soft ground.