Betfair Chase runner-up Jagwar has booked his ticket to the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.
With Harry Cobden in the saddle, Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero's charge produced an exhibition round of jumping, bar getting in tight to the third-last fence, before going down to Grey Dawning in a pulsating renewal of the first Grade One of the British season.
Speaking on the stable's account on X, Greenall said on Monday: "He seems absolutely fine. He trotted up sound yesterday, ate all his tea from the night before so it’s all good really. He had a nice race, it should be a really good confidence booster.
"Often that race is in very testing conditions which can really take it out of a horse. The fast ground has been causing a problem for a lot of our horses in not allowing them to run, but I actually think it was in his favour at Haydock on Saturday and he’s definitely come out of it fresher than he would have done had it been on soft ground.
“He looked fantastic, and got into a lovely rhythm. Harry Cobden seemed to love him afterwards, said he’d given him a great feel. I just think being on a flat track and in small field really helped his jumping. At Cheltenham, in those big handicaps, he just found it really difficult with all those horses all around him and getting shuffled back and stuff. So it just suited him a lot better.
“I think we’ll try and stay away from Cheltenham if we can and stick to more straightforward, flat tracks with him. It would be nice to think we could go to the King George now. He’s probably a little lower in the ratings than some but a track like Kempton will really suit him and it’s often better ground there which he seems to enjoy.
“So the King George will be next and we’ll see where we go after that.”
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