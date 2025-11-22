Menu icon
Sporting Life
It's Grey Dawning's year in the Betfair Chase
Grey Dawning - took his revenge

Betfair Chase report and replay: Grey Dawning wins his Grade One

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat November 22, 2025 · 2h ago

10/11 favourite Grey Dawning avenged his 2024 defeat at the hooves of Royale Pagaille with a cheeky success in Saturday’s renewal at Haydock Park.

12 months ago Harry Skelton saw his partner run down after the last by his rival but this time the roles were versed.

Given a patient ride, the grey was always travelling strongly and was seemingly full of running when moving upsides his gallant rival at the last.

Unlike last year he landed with momentum and Skelton barely had to move his hands for his partner to go on and score by two-and-three-quarter lengths.

The jockey, who had a baby daughter with his wife Bridget on Thursday, was choking back the tears as he told ITV Racing: “It’s taken 365 days for him to come back and show people what he can do. That day the heavens opened but this was his day and he was brilliant.

“I just think last year it didn’t turn in his favour and this year the ground was fair across the board. Today he was magic and this is a Grade One and we’ll enjoy this. Where he goes next doesn’t matter, we’ll just enjoy this one.”

A jubilant Dan Skelton added: "He did everything and more that I expected him to. The first jump he was brave out of Harry’s hands and I was getting flashbacks to Protektorat two years ago. But he’s been absolutely brilliant.

“I thought he was going to put up a big performance today and he did just that. It’s a year late given what we thought would happen last year but the rain really did us in then and it was great to watch.

“It’s an amazing day, Harry is pretty emotional. He’s been through an amazing 48 hours and we’re so lucky. To have the family and support around us is so humbling and I’m delighted for Robert Kirkland who’s a phenomenal owner who understands horses and this is a great feeling.

A moment to savour for Harry Skelton and Robert Kirkland
A moment to savour for Harry Skelton and Robert Kirkland

“Owners are the most important people in this game and to give one or two of them days like this is just great.

“It’s pinch yourself time, things you can’t make up. You can’t buy these days, all the graft, all the ups and downs are all worth it and I’m just incredibly proud of the horse and the team.

“I came away from this last year and knew it was one that had got away from us. But you just have to behave yourself, put some manners on yourself, and say we’ll come back next and hopefully the ground is different and you get a different result.

“But fair play to the runner-up again, what a run from Royale Pagaille, he’s a phenomenal animal.

“The Gold Cup is Grey Dawning's target. We’re definitely heading down that route and he definitely stays the trip. Last year we just got into a muddle after this race because he had such a hard race. He hasn’t had as hard a race here, we can just plan it out and he’s going to the Gold Cup. He’ll run in between but he’s going to the Gold Cup.”

Grey Dawning and Royale Pagaille at the last
Grey Dawning and Royale Pagaille at the last

Williams proud of gallant runner-up

Venetia Williams, trainer of Royale Pagaille, said: “He’s amazing and you have to be thrilled. We will probably wait with him now and come back here for the Peter Marsh in January.

“It wasn’t his ground today so he’s had to go out and make it because he couldn’t allow it to become a sprint like the graduation race was earlier. So, he’s had to do it the hard way. He jumped spectacularly and still had a chance halfway up the run in.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

