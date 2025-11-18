Betfair Chase preview: Royale Pagaille primed for hat-trick bid

Charlie Deutsch is relishing the prospect of attempting to join elite company aboard Royale Pagaille at Haydock on Saturday.

The pair are bidding to register a third success in the Betfair Chase, a feat accomplished by Bristol De Mai and Cue Card while the great Kauto Star went one better with four. Jockey Charlie Deutsch admits that it would be incredible if Royale Pagaille could add a ‘bit of history’ to his career by becoming the first horse to win three successive renewals of the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park. “I’m really looking forward to it. We know he can do it, which is always nice going into a race like this, as it sounds like there will be a few younger horses taking us on,” the jockey said. “It would be quite amazing if he could join those great three-time winners of the race. I really want him to do it as he really deserves it, and it would be great to add a bit of history to his career. “You’d have to ask him why he likes it so much around there! I think he likes the long straights there as he just comes alive there. When you ride him around there he zips around the bend and pricks his ears. He loves that tight home bend and long home straight for some reason. “If you could make a track for him, this is the one. It's nice that he likes it there as he is like a football team playing at home when he races around Haydock Park. It would be incredible if he could win it three times in a row.”

To do so he’ll again have to beat Grey Dawning, who Royale Pagaille overhauled on the run-in in an attritional renewal last season. Dan Skelton’s charge is favourite to take his revenge but Deutsch is happy to play the role of the underdog once again. “You would think there would be a huge amount of pressure on him after winning it twice, but there isn’t. He has always been treated like the underdog, and it is quite nice not having the pressure on us,” he said. “Another reason why I want him to do it is because the younger horses always get a lot more press I find, and I can see why as they are unexposed, but it would be lovely to beat the younger horses. It is what Jump racing is all about these clashes between the younger horses and older ones. "I really want him to do it, and although racing often doesn’t work out like that, I hope it does on Saturday.” So what of the opposition at the weekend? “Haiti Couleurs is stepping up in class, but everything he has done suggests that he is capable of it, and then there is also Handstands, who has to prove himself over the trip, and then of course there is the Grey Dawning re-match.” Deutsch said. "Grey Dawning put up a mighty performance in the race last year and we just outstayed him to the line basically. “We know Grey Dawning will be fit for this and I think he is the big threat. Everyone will be getting excited about Handstands and Haiti Couleurs, because they are the new ones, and they have both had a run All three are worthy opponents.”

Royale Pagaille has the measure of Grey Dawning