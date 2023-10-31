Betfair Chase preview: Protektorat favourite to win again

Last year’s winner Protektorat heads the market for the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park on Saturday 25th November.
The £200,000 contest, for which 15 entries have been unveiled, is the first Grade One chase of the British Jump season.
The now eight-year-old Protektorat, who is part-owned by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, sauntered to an 11-length success in the 2022 Betfair Chase and was last seen when fifth in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup at The Cheltenham Festival in March.
His trainer Dan Skelton revealed: “We will be going to Haydock Park fresh and ready for the Betfair Chase. From what I’ve seen, he has not gone backwards in any way. The way we will have him ready for that race is that we will have him properly ready. I think it will take a good one on the day to beat him.”
The 15 entries also include last season’s Ladbrokes King George VI Chase winner and Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame (Paul Nicholls) as well as Shishkin (Nicky Henderson), who relished the step up to three miles when successful in the Grade One Aintree Bowl Chase at the Randox Grand National Festival in April.
A strong Irish entry of five includes 2021 Betfair Chase and 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero A Plus Tard (Henry de Bromhead) and triple Grade One winner Gerri Colombe (Gordon Elliott).
Betfair odds: 3/1 Protektorat; 7/2 Bravemansgame; 5/1 Gerri Colombe; 6/1 Shishkin; 10/1 L’homme Presse; 14/1 Ahoy Senor, Conflated; 16/1 Royale Pagaille; 20/1 Minella Indo, Corach Rambler, Midnight River; 25/1 Minella Drama, A Plus Tard; Galia Des Liteaux; 50/1 Envoi Allen
3.00pm, Haydock Park, Saturday 25th November
Ahoy Senor (IRE) 8 11 10 Wymer & Russell Lucinda Russell
A Plus Tard (FR) 9 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Bravemansgame (FR) 8 11 10 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls
Conflated (IRE) 9 11 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Corach Rambler (IRE) 9 11 10 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell
Envoi Allen (FR) 9 11 10 Cheveley Park Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Gerri Colombe (FR) 7 11 10 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland
L'homme Presse (FR) 8 11 10 DFA Racing (Pink & Edwards) Venetia Williams
Midnight River 8 11 10 Mr Frank McAleavy Dan Skelton
Minella Drama (IRE) 8 11 10 Green Day Racing Donald McCain
Minella Indo (IRE) 10 11 10 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Protektorat (FR) 8 11 10 Sir A Ferguson G Mason J Hales & L Hales Dan Skelton
Royale Pagaille (FR) 9 11 10 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams
Shishkin (IRE) 9 11 10 Mrs J Donnelly Nicky Henderson
Galia des Liteaux (FR) 7 11 3 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton
