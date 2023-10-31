Betfair Chase preview: Protektorat favourite to win again

The £200,000 contest, for which 15 entries have been unveiled, is the first Grade One chase of the British Jump season.

The now eight-year-old Protektorat, who is part-owned by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, sauntered to an 11-length success in the 2022 Betfair Chase and was last seen when fifth in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup at The Cheltenham Festival in March.

His trainer Dan Skelton revealed: “We will be going to Haydock Park fresh and ready for the Betfair Chase. From what I’ve seen, he has not gone backwards in any way. The way we will have him ready for that race is that we will have him properly ready. I think it will take a good one on the day to beat him.”