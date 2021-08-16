Nigel Twiston-Davies reports Bristol De Mai to have enjoyed the perfect preparation for Saturday's Betfair Chase.

The dashing grey is bidding to join Kauto Star by winning the Haydock Grade One for a remarkable fourth time and is said to be in peak fitness for his clash with A Plus Tard and the rest at the weekend. “He was here in the summer and he’s been very happy,” Twiston-Davies said. “He’s in great form, I couldn’t be happier really. He’s easy to get fit, that’s the beauty of him and we’re all primed and ready to go. The one year we were second was the year we really struggled, he had lameness problems and he didn’t get there quite 100 per cent.” There have been no such setbacks this time around and Twiston-Davies is hoping the 10-year-old’s fitness will prove valuable when he takes on what looks to be a particularly competitive line-up.

“It looks as hot as ever, but the one thing he always has in his favour is that he’s an easy horse to get fit. Will they all be as fit as he is?” he said. "“It’s great for the race and great for all of us, let’s hope we can beat them.” Bristol De Mai has a fantastic record at Haydock, with his 2019 defeat in the Betfair Chase his only loss at the track in six runs. “He likes to be able to boss races and it’s a very uncomplicated track, there are two long straights and easy bends – he can just get out there and do his stuff,” Twiston-Davies explained. "There’s no races for him at Newbury or places like that but I’m sure he’d be just as good there, he was good around Wetherby. A flat track where he can really boss them seems to suit him.”