Betfair Chase preview: Grey Dawning 15/8 after strong entry revealed

Grey Dawning is 15/8 favourite with the sponsors after 18 horses were entered for the Betfair Chase on 23rd November.
Dan Skelton is set to take the Turners Novices' Chase hero straight to Haydock having missed an intended start in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday because of the drying ground.
National Hunt Chase winner Corbetts Cross is next in the list at 9/2 having had a recent pipe-opener at Wexford while last year's winner Royal Pagaille is a 7/1 chance.
Skelton could also run another former winner in Protektorat while rising French star Il Est Francais is a fascinating entry.
Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: ’It’s the strongest set of entries I can remember and befitting for the 20th running of the UK’s first Grade One of the National Hunt season that so many quality horses are being considered for the race.
"The market is still headed by Turners winner, Grey Dawning, at 15/8 and the National Hunt Chase winner, Corbetts Cross, who will try and emulate A Plus Tard as an Irish winner of the race, at 9/2. ‘’
The Betfair Chase – Sponsors Betting: 15/8 Grey Dawning, 9/2 Corbetts Cross, 6/1 Ahoy Senor, 7/1 Royale Pagaille, 8/1 Hewick, 8/1 Il Est Francais , 10/1 Bravemansgame, 14/1 Ginnys Destiny, 14/1 Protektorat, 16/1 The Real Whacker, 16/1 Hitman, 16/1 Limerick Lace, 20/1 Chianti Classico, 25/1 Minella Drama, 33/1 Gentlemansgame, 33/1 General En Chef, 33/1 Sam Brown, 50/1 Gold Tweet
