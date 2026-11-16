Betfair Chase latest betting and runners: Grey Dawning 11/10 to retain crown

Grey Dawning is 11/10 favourite with the sponsors after 13 horses stood their ground for Saturday’s Betfair Chase.

Last year’s winner is primed to defend his crown at Haydock Park, trainer Dan Skelton telling Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I’m very happy with him. Tom Messenger rides him every day and feels he’s as good as ever, he looks as good as ever. "We’re not talking about an old horse; he’s a year or two off being an elder statesman, and he looks great. “The ground looks like it's going to be nice for him which he obviously enjoys, so we’ll go on and give it our best.”

Second favourite is Ryanair Chase winner Heart Wood whose trainer Henry De Bromhead also has Gorgeous Tom and The Big Westerner in the mix. Noel Meade’s Affordale Fury, 2025 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin and former King George VI Chase hero Banbridge are also among a strong potential Irish team. Inothewayurthinkin's owner JP McManus could also run Iroko and Jagwar. Salver is in line to represent the Moores, while Caldwell Potter is still in the mix for Paul Nicholls who has identified Newbury's Grade 2 Long Distance Hurdle as an alternative option for the long-absent grey. Betfair Spokesperson James Mackie said: "The latest declaration stage for the 2026 Betfair Chase sets up a thrilling contest on Saturday and I am very much looking forward to seeing the final field on Thursday.”