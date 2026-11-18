Legendary Irish trainer Noel Meade is hoping to make it third time lucky at Haydock Park on Saturday.

The 75-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable five-decade career, passing the 3,000 winners mark earlier this year and winning the National Hunt trainer’s title seven times in his homeland. And in Affordale Fury he has got his hands on a very smart staying chaser, one who is all set to reappear in Saturday’s Betfair Chase. He tasted Grade One glory in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas last season but pulled up when next seen in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival. His season ended there but as he prepares to make a rare trip to the Newton-Le-Willows venue, Meade reports his star to be just where he wants him after the setback.

“I’ve not had many runners at Haydock Park. I think I was there twice. I was there with a horse called Tiananmen Square, who was second to Flaky Dove in the Champion Hurdle Trial, and I was there donkeys years ago, back in the 1970s,” he said. This time he travels with a big card to play. "Affordale Fury is in good shape, and the plan is to travel over. I'm hoping the ground will be OK, but we are all systems go and I couldn't be happier. Most of our work is done on all-weather gallops. This fella had a trip around Navan on Monday morning and about two or three weeks ago, he had another piece of work around Navan as well. “He got a stress crack of a little bone in the hind leg in Leopardstown the last day. So, we just had to leave him be and by the time we got him back, there was no point in trying to train him for the end of last season. He's had a long break, but he's been OK. “The route for these horses is sort of more or less easy to pick out, because the races are there in front of them. I had intended to run him in the north in the race in Down Royal, but the ground was very quick there. We then, like a couple of the other Irish ones, shifted to Haydock. Sam Ewing rides him on Saturday. Sam rode him when he won at Christmas last year, and is retained by his owner (Philip Polly).”