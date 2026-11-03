Betfair Chase entries and latest betting: Grey Dawning 11/10 favourite

There’s a strong Irish contingent headed by former Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin . Joseph O’Brien has entered 2024 King George VI Chase winner Banbridge , Affordale Fury could represent Noel Meade while Henry De Bromhead has three options in Heart Wood , Gorgeous Tom and The Big Westerner .

Paul Nicholls is the most successful trainer in the history of the race with six victories, four of which came via the remarkable Kauto Star. Caldwell Potte r, who missed last season through injury, is his sole potential representative this time.

Dan Skelton’s charge finished second to Royal Pagaille in the 2025 renewal before proving two-and-three-quarter lengths too good for that rival when they met again 12 months later. He’s one of three potential runners for the champion trainer alongside bet365 Charlie Hall Chase winner Pic D’Orhy and Doyen Quest .

And Gavin Cromwell says the race is a likely starting point for Inothewayurthinkin, telling William Hill: "We decided against starting Inothewayurthinkin in the John Durkan this season with him being run off his feet in the race the past couple of years. The race at Haydock looks a good starting place for him and we’re hoping for some rain between now and then so the ground suits.

“Looking at the other entries, it seems like there’s a good chance we’ll have a lot more runners in there than last year. The likes of Heart Wood and Affordale Fury coming over from Ireland because they skipped Down Royal due to the quick ground make it a stronger field. The trip is better for him and hopefully he’ll be able to get into a nice rhythm around there in a bigger field.

“He hasn’t been a fast starter in the past couple of seasons, but this race should give him a better chance of a good result at this point of the season. He’s coming along nicely at home, so hopefully he keeps going in that direction and we see the best of him again this season.”

Stable stars Iroko and Jagwar are both in the race for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, Colin Parker winner Wendigo has been entered by Jamie Snowden while Apple Away, Handstands, Konfusion, Salver, Steel Ally and Venetia Williams’ stable stalwart L’Homme Presse complete the field.

Betfair Chase – sponsors bet: 11/10 Grey Dawning, 5 Heart Wood, 7 Affordale Fury, Iroko, Salver, 12 Caldwell Potter, Inothewayurthinkin, Pic D’Orhy, 14 Gorgeous Tom, L’Homme Presse, 16 The Big Westerner, 25 Jagwar, Wendigo, 33 Banbridge, Handstands, 66 Apple Away, Steel Ally, 100 Doyen Quest, Konfusion.

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