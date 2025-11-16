Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord
David Ord chats to Daryl Jacob

Betfair Chase: Daryl Jacob on Bristol De Mai's Haydock love affair

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sun November 16, 2025 · 2h ago

The National Hunt season can, at times, feel a little stop-start.

It can seem a long time between big races, or at least competitive big races. The weather can bite, wind, rain, hail, frost and snow can all bring the turf action to a shuddering halt and leave officials wondering when’s the right moment to press the ‘bumpers for jumpers’ panic button..

But in the autumn we gallop on relentlessly.

As *** wins the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham, thoughts turn to next week’s Betfair Chase. To be fair they’re never far from Daryl Jacob’s mind.

How can they be when you rode Bristol De Mai?

Together they won the Grade One prize three times, ran in it for six successive seasons. As Jacob looks out on the Cheltenham grandstand after completing a morning’s filming for the Jockey Club, you get a sense he’d give anything for a seventh spin around the Newton-Le-Willows track on the dashing grey.

“One of my best ever days was when Bristol De Mai won his second Betfair Chase against Native River and Might Bite. It’s in the top three days I ever had on a racecourse,” he says.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING