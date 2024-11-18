Betfair Chase betting: Capodanno has been supplemented

Capodanno has been supplemented into Saturday's Betfair Chase at Haydock meaning ten horses go forward.
Willie Mullins' charge, winner of the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase last season, has been put in at 10/1 by the sponsors while owner JP McManus could also run Limerick Lace.
Grey Dawning is now 7/4 favourite ahead of Ahoy Senor, Royale Pagaille and Hewick.
Gold Tweet, the Cleeve Hurdle winner of 2023, is set to represent France.
Trainer Gabriel Leenders said: "Everything is very good with him, he’s been prepared for this race and it is his target. We’re really happy with him and looking forward to bringing him over, he’s been in good form at home. All the lights are green now for the race.”
Paul Nicholls could run Bravemansgame despite disappointing on his return in the bet355 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.
Speaking on his Betfair Ditcheat Diary the trainer said: “I’ve confirmed Bravesmansgame for the Betfair Chase. We always like to have a runner in that race. It looks like it’s a mixed week weather-wise with a bit of cold and sleet and snow, not a lot of rain. But Saturday could be very wet.
“It’ll be an interesting forecast for the weekend so we’ll keep an eye on that. Let’s hope there’s some proper rain coming at last.”
The Betfair Chase – Sponsors Betting: 7/4 Grey Dawning, 7/2 Ahoy Senor, 11/2 Royale Pagaille, 11/2 Hewick, 7/1 Bravemansgame, 10/1 The Real Whacker, 10/1 Capodanno, 12/1 Gold Tweet, 14/1 Limerick Lace, 33/1 Minella Drama
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.