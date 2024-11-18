Betfair Chase betting: Capodanno has been supplemented

Willie Mullins' charge, winner of the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase last season, has been put in at 10/1 by the sponsors while owner JP McManus could also run Limerick Lace.

Grey Dawning is now 7/4 favourite ahead of Ahoy Senor, Royale Pagaille and Hewick.

Gold Tweet, the Cleeve Hurdle winner of 2023, is set to represent France.

Trainer Gabriel Leenders said: "Everything is very good with him, he’s been prepared for this race and it is his target. We’re really happy with him and looking forward to bringing him over, he’s been in good form at home. All the lights are green now for the race.”