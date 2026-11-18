Fran Berry joins Ed Chamberlin, Ben Linfoot and host David Ord to preview the weekend's action on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast.
The quartet look back on the action from Cheltenham and Navan too, as well as Paul Nicholls' achievement as he prepares to break the record for training most jumps winners in the UK.
Fran takes us through the John Durkhan and Morgiana and explains what he's expecting to see from Inothewayurthinkin at Haydock this weekend.
Then the rest of the panel preview the Betfair Chase and Ascot action in full.
The podcast is available through the usual outlets and you can listen via Spotify by clicking here.
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