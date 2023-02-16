Shishkin features among a final field of six for Saturday's Betfair Ascot Chase.
Nicky Henderson is looking forward to stepping his star up in trip at the Berkshire track and he's a 2/1 chance with the sponsors.
Last year's winner Fakir D'Oudairies heads the market but is drifting with Pic D'Orhy also prominent in the betting for the Paul Nicholls team.
His trainer said: “The big difference with him is he’s a big horse and he’s just matured at last. He’s twice the horse he was last season as a model, he’s well and strong and he keeps improving. He wasn’t really jumping that well, the first season he had a couple of falls so he was a novice for a second season.
“Last year at Newbury in the Ladbrokes meeting, he was going to absolutely bolt in in the Grade Two novice chase and he took a fairly heavy fall at the first in the straight.
“I think that shook him a bit and woke him up, he’s been very careful and good after that. This season his jumping has been fantastic, he’s a Betfair Hurdle winner so he’s always had plenty of ability.
“He’s a little bit like Bravemansgame, massive horses that just take all this time to reach full maturity. He’s probably the finished article now and hopefully he can keep improving.”
Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr said: "The big three have stood their ground and it’s set fair to be a competitive renewal of the race. Fakir D’Oudairies has been favourite throughout and still heads the market but he’s 7/4 from 5/4’.
‘’Shishkin has been strong at 2/1 and punters appear keen to give him another chance now he’s stepping up in trip. Pic D’Orhy is 11/4 but has to prove he can do it in Grade One company.’’
The Betfair Ascot Chase - Sponsors Odds: 7/4 Fakir D’Oudairies, 2/1 Shishkin, 11/4 Pic D’Orhy, 9/1 Millers Bank, 16/1 First Flow 50/1 Aye Right
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.