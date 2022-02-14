Sporting Life
Saint Calvados has been made favourite
Saint Calvados (left) - made favourite

Betfair Ascot Chase: Saint Calvados favourite

By Sporting Life
12:28 · MON February 14, 2022

Saint Calvados is 5/2 favourite with the sponsors after eight horses were left in Saturday's Betfair Ascot Chase.

Paul Nicholls' charge would be dropping back in trip having finished third behind Tornado Flyer in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, looking a danger to all when sweeping to the front early in the straight prior to being passed by the winner and Nicholls stablemate Clan Des Obeaux.

Nicky Henderson is set to run Mister Fisher (7/2) who was back to winning ways in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase last time.

Fanion D'Estruval (4/1) will bid to continue the fine run of the Venetia Williams team, while Irish raider Fakir D'Oudairies (9/2) chased home Allaho at Thurles last time and could line up for trainer Joseph O'Brien.

Download the Sporting Life app now

Dashel Drasher, Lostintranslation, Waiting Patiently and Two For Gold complete a strong-looking potential field.

Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr said: "Saint Calvados dropping back in trip is a very interesting proposition and heads our market at 5/2, but Joseph O’Brien has elected to run Fakir D’Oudairies here and at 9/2 he could be the one punters latch onto in the coming days."

Betfair Ascot Chase – Sponsors Betting: 5/2 Saint Calvados, 7/2 Mister Fisher, 4/1 Fanion D’Estruval, 9/2 Dashel Drasher, 9/2 Fakir D’Oudairies, 8/1 Lostintranslation, 12/1 Waiting Patiently, Two For Gold.

