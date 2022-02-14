Paul Nicholls' charge would be dropping back in trip having finished third behind Tornado Flyer in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, looking a danger to all when sweeping to the front early in the straight prior to being passed by the winner and Nicholls stablemate Clan Des Obeaux.

Nicky Henderson is set to run Mister Fisher (7/2) who was back to winning ways in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase last time.

Fanion D'Estruval (4/1) will bid to continue the fine run of the Venetia Williams team, while Irish raider Fakir D'Oudairies (9/2) chased home Allaho at Thurles last time and could line up for trainer Joseph O'Brien.