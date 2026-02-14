Betfair Ascot Chase report, replay and updated Ryanair Chase odds

Jonbon won his 12th Grade One when getting the better of a thrilling duel with Pic D’Orhy for the Betfair Ascot Chase.

In doing so Nicky Henderson’s stable stalwart, sent off the 4/9 favourite, proved his stamina for two-and-a-half miles. The protagonists were first and second throughout, the eventual runner-up attempting to make all and turning in was a length clear of his rival who was off the bridle. Nico De Boinville got to work and JP McManus’ charge ate away at the advantage, finding himself in front jumping the last For a stride or two after the fence Pic D’Orhy threatened to rally and overhaul him but Jonbon ran to the line to score by a length-and-a-half It continued the winner’s remarkable record of never finishing out of the first two in his career. Free video replay as Jonbon wins Betfair Ascot Chase

Post-race reaction Nicky Henderson said: “That was a proper race. Two older horses, ten and eleven, they put up the race of the season surely as that was proper stuff. They jumped and they fought and they traded it. It was in the balance all the way, but he stays. “It is funny as he ran the same sort of race in the Clarence House. He looked in trouble on the bend. He got home because of two miles and he got home because of two miles five, so he gets the trip well. You get the same race whatever you do with him. He has just been something special. I know JP just loves him, and don’t we all. You don’t get many like that. That record of only being in the first two says it all really. Even if he gets beaten he doesn’t lie down. “We hoped we might have that bit of two mile speed to go and get at him, but it wasn’t that it was actually stamina that got him there. It was a blistering turn off foot like an old two miler might have. It was proper I want to win, and he does want to win. It is extraordinary. “He wouldn’t win many gallops, but we don’t want horses to win gallops to be fair. You have to be kind to him in a funny way and make it easier for him. He just wants it and Nico gave him another lovely ride. He has jumped well, and his jumping was good as you will see, but you are not having to gun him today. Over two miles you have to put the gun to his head. Today, I suspect he has enjoyed it a bit more today as Nico hasn’t had to be ask, ask, ask. It was terrific. “It was a worry the quick turnaround. Paddy rides him every day and we have had to rely on him the whole way through. We let him have a fortnight of wandering around, picking flowers and admiring the view. Then we have done a fortnight of getting him back into the system properly.

Nicky Henderson celebrates with Jonbon

“He is unique in here. He will fight out there, but he is as soft as butter at home. There he is a tiger, but at home is soft and lovely. He has got to have his roll and pick of grass. Nico only sits on him for five fences and then he gets off. That is all he is allowed, but that is the horse. “I hope this draws crowds in. Races like that don’t come up very often, but there have been some epic battles out there. Grundy was in the same yard. His box was fifty yards away from Jonbon’s box.” “He deserves to win a race at the Festival. That is two big races in four weeks, but he turns around well. He goes to Cheltenham, Aintree and Sandown usually. I felt in the Celebration Chase last season he was as flat as I’ve seen him. "We will see what JP wants to do as he has got lots of balls to chuck up in the air. I would have thought the Ryanair would have to be the race. I can’t see why you would want to come back to two miles, and you are not going to go any further lets face it."

Paul Nicholls was proud of the runner-up saying: "He has won one million pounds in prizemoney and not many horses do that. That was as good a run as any today and that was a proper Grade One horse that beat him. It was a fantastic run. “I think Harry thought after the last he might get there, but he just landed a bit flat, but he just kept galloping and never gave in. That was one of his best runs. I knew we had him right as credit to the winner as he is a machine. We will go to Aintree and he has the option of going two and a half miles or three miles. I wouldn’t be worried about going three miles with him. “He ran well in the Charlie Hall earlier in the season, so we have got that option (three miles). He is eleven, but he is fresh and well and there is no reason why he won’t come back next year if he is like that. “That is the tenth horse we have had win one million pounds. He is in the with Kauto Star, Master Minded, Neptune Collonges, all serious good horses. He is always a bit under rated, but he is a serious horse and I’m very proud of him.” Updated Ryanair Chase odds Jonbon unchanged at 4/1 (non-runner/no bet) with Paddy Power and Sky Bet

