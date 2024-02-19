A top-class trio promised an up-to-scratch running of one of the lesser Grade 1 chases in the calendar, but in reality the race didn't really deliver all it might, only Pic d'Orhy of 4 potential front runners asked to go from the front and making the others pay as the advantage he took from the start coupled with superior jumping was more than enough to see him win unchallenged, the proximity of the fourth offering grounds for taking a low view of the form.

PIC D'ORHY beaten by a top-form Shishkin in last season's renewal, made the most of superior jumping and a tactical advantage to go one better, gaining a second victory at this level and likely to aim to follow up in the Melling Chase at Aintree, which he won last spring, every chance of another good effort there; raced clear, jumped well, went with zest, reduced advantage 3 out, kicked on again home turn, shaken up approaching last, unchallenged.

L'HOMME PRESSE couldn't match the heights of his stylish return, his jumping not really up to scratch going back this way around, though not going so well as the winner from a fair way out faced with a sharper test that suited that rival that bit better; tracked pace, not always fluent (tended to jump left), pushed along tenth, took closer order before 3 out, not quicken home turn, kept on run-in, no impression on winner; he's still no forlorn hope for the Gold Cup on his best form.

AHOY SENOR having a rare outing at short of 3m and under a change of tactics, wasn't seen to best advantage, the decision to track the favourite not the right one in the event, that error compounded by a move up the rail on the turn when there wasn't a gap, his season overall continuing to be underwhelming; patiently ridden, travelled well, not always fluent, headway when short of room home turn, shaken up after, one paced.

SAIL AWAY seemed to excel himself, his connections' enterprise in running him here producing his second-best payday of his British career, though he was almost certainly flattered by the run of the race; in rear, shaken up straight, one paced.