Betfair Ascot Chase: Horse-by-horse guide to Grade 1 feature

We profile the entries for Saturday's Grade 1 feature at Ascot - the Betfair Ascot Chase.

Betfair Ascot Chase When: 3.35, Saturday February 17

3.35, Saturday February 17 Where: Ascot

Ascot First prize: TBC

TBC Going: Good to Soft

Good to Soft TV: ITV & Sky Sports Racing Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

AHOY SENOR (Lucinda Russell) Huge horse with an engine to match but serious jumping issues just not going away and hopes pinned on a drop back in distance and switch to a right-handed track. We've seen plenty of horses go well from the front here if getting into an early rhythm but it looks a longshot, to say the least, and he'll continue to be vulnerable to slicker rivals, though last month's Cotswold Chase effort was in part due to a tack problem. FAKIR D'OUDAIRIES (Joseph O'Brien) Won this race in 2022 before following up in Grade 1 company at Aintree that spring but he's claimed just one victory from seven subsequent outings and that came in a six-runner Grade 2 at Thurles. Tried in handicap company at Cheltenham and Leopardstown the last twice, without much success, and hard to see him bouncing back now raised in class again here.

L'HOMME PRESSE (Venetia Williams) Superb strike-rate (7-9) over fences and still looks to have unfinished business at the top table having missed more than a year after unseating rider in the 2022 King George at Kempton. Back with a very solid performance when defeating Protektorat at Lingfield last month, warming to the task as he went, and no surprise if he's sharper in the jumping department on this occasion. The easier the ground the better but going back right-handed no issue at all and he's very much the one to beat in this company. PIC D'ORHY (Paul Nicholls) Very solid operator at Grade 2 level and got his moment in the Grade 1 sun when scoring from Fakir D'oudairies in last year's Marsh Chase at Aintree's Grand National meeting. Ultimately impressive when taking advantage of Shishkin's refusal to take part over this course and distance on his November comeback, before another creditable effort when just failing to concede 3lb to Banbridge at Kempton last month. Basically know what you'll get from him, but may have to settle for second again if the favourite performs. SAIL AWAY (Dan Skelton) Also entered at Kelso on Friday and clearly out of his depth at this sort of level but it could be a clever ploy to try and get his mark raised a little to help make the cut for the Grand National, for which he is entered in April. Running reasonably well in defeat all season, including fourth in Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster last time, and typically comes into his own with a bit of spring sunshine on his back. Best watched for the time being.