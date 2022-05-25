Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore gives his views on his Thursday rides at Sandown Park.

17:40 Sandown The Whipmaster I won on him at Windsor last season and that form was okay – the runner-up took his next two – and he returned to winning ways at Lingfield last time. This looks a stronger race but he only went up 2lb for Lingfield , so he has his chance, with Tuesday’s rain no negative to his chances. 18:15 Sandown Michaela’s Boy This looks a very good renewal, with Tajalla particularly impressive at Newmarket and Crispy Cat bringing the best form into the race after his narrow second to Blackbeard at the Curragh, so obviously my colt has to step up from his Ascot fourth. But he was carrying a penalty for his debut success there and we are dealing with a horse who is having just his third start here.

18:50 Sandown John Leeper No Trueshan makes all our lives a lot easier, and I thought there was a lot of promise in John Leeper’s comeback in the Ormonde Stakes. He has always promised to be a good horse and the manner in which he finished off his race at Chester suggested this trip was well worth trying. Enemy is probably the coming force in this division and Yorkshire Cup runner-up Thunderous has an obvious chance, but it is a race in which you can make a case for a few of the others, and my horse is one of those. 19:25 Sandown Bay Bridge The unpenalized Addeybb is the proven form horse, Mostahdaf is the improver, and we know Lord Glitters is up to this level and above, but we’d be hopeful Bay Bridge has more to offer against them. This is his first start since winning at Newmarket in October and you wouldn’t expect him to be cherry ripe, but we were excited by the manner of his progress last season and hopefully he can prove himself in this grade this season. We have been happy with him, but he is clearly stepping up a level or two here, so he has it to prove.

20:00 Sandown Inigo Jones He is a good horse on his day and I’d like to think he is better than he has shown so far. He clearly needs to come on a good deal for his return fifth at Chelmsford last month, but that was his first start since last summer and it was a decent enough race. The handicapper hasn’t given him much of a helping hand so far, dropping him just 1lb for Chelmsford, but he has form here and hopefully he can go well. 20:35 Sandown Sip And Smile I think I was down to ride him at the five-day entry stage earlier in the month, maybe it was at York, but we both went elsewhere. He subsequently came out and won nicely over 7f at Doncaster, so a 3lb rise looks fair, and the step up to 1m will probably suit him too on the evidence of his earlier Ascot third over this trip.