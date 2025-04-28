Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore on Punchestown rides

For more exclusive Rachael Blackmore content visit https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/

3.05 Blue Hop

I ride Blue Hop for Ben and Roger Brookhouse in the Abert Bartlett Triple Crown Series Final on the first day of the Punchestown Festival on Tuesday. It is a really competitive race, it’s a wide open handicap, but he goes there with his chance.

He won a qualifier for this race in Wetherby the last day. His main rival made a bad mistake at the final flight, but he was travelling well at the time and there is a good chance that he would have won anyway. He has been progressive this season, he has won two of his last three races, and he comes here in good form. I have never ridden him before, but he’s a lovely ride to pick up for Ben and Roger Brookhouse, who has enjoyed plenty of success at the Punchestown Festival in the past.

3.40 American Money

This is another really competitive handicap hurdle, but American Money goes into the race in good form. He has been competitive in good handicap hurdles all season, most recently in a valuable listed handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse last Tuesday in which he finished a close fourth.

He is another horse I have never ridden before, but Eddie and Patrick will fill me in on him beforehand. He has a lovely light weight on his back, and he is a really nice ride to pick up.