Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls on weekend runners

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls talks through his Saturday runners at Newbury, featuring a "gorgeous individual" who is expected to show improvement.
14:05 - Jackpot Des Bordes
The form of his win at Taunton in November has been well franked by the runner up and he ran all right next time on ground that was probably too soft for him. He has a nice light weight racing off a mark of 118 and I’m trying cheekpieces to sharpen up his jumping. He has his chance in a competitive race on ground he will appreciate.
14:40 - Matterhorn
He rapidly became a star among our summer team, jumping boldly as he rattled up a four timer over fences on dry ground that suits him so well. He then failed to recover from an early mistake at Newton Abbot in August before he bled when finishing in the rest at Ascot in November. While he has had a little break and is nice and fresh his current handicap mark of 145 is far too high for a horse campaigned in the summer. I’d say he will improve for the run.
15:15 - Clotilda
This is a bit of a shot in the dark for Clotilda who won nicely on her debut for us at Huntingdon in December but was not at her best on her last start at Ffos Las. She should be well suited by the step up in trip to two and a half miles.
16:25 - Talk To The Man
He’s a gorgeous individual, joined us after winning his only Point-to-Point in Ireland and this valuable sales race has always been the long term plan. He ran OK on his only start for us in a bumper testing at Exeter New Year’s Day when he hated the testing ground. He is working nicely and will be much more effective on decent ground at Newbury which should see a big improvement in him.
17:00 - Beau Balko
He’s very consistent and again ran well when finishing fourth at this track three weeks ago over two and a half. He was a bit too keen that day so I'm dropping him back to two miles here ridden by Ben Bromley who gets a decent tune out of him. Good chance.
17:35 - Golden Son
I was encouraged by his run into third place in a handicap over three miles at Kempton over Christmas but he disappointed me in the competitive £150,000 Ladbrokes Trophy at the same course last month. He is a bit in and out, perhaps because he is high enough in the weights. If you put a line through his last run he would have a chance and while he has something to prove now I’m hopeful of a return to form back in calmer waters.
Best chance: Beau Balko (5.00 Newbury) - The step back to two miles gives him strong claims.
