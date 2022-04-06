Sir Alex Ferguson loves having winners in Liverpool

It’s well-known he likes beating Liverpool and having winners in Liverpool and he had a fantastic time last year when winning three races at Aintree. This year, he has some good horses with Monmiral, Protektorat, Clan Des Obeaux and Hitman. It looks a bit tougher this year, I’m not sure they’ll win three Grade Ones on the trot, but it’s good to give him plenty of winners and he loves that meeting.

He’s become a good friend and I’ve known him now for about 15 years. He loves it all and is very involved with the good horses. I love having him on board and I love discussing things with him.

I often speak with Sir Alex about what it takes to win titles

We’ve spoken a lot about the fact that what we do is very similar. He was in charge of a squad of players and so am I - the horses. Like him, I could say ‘he’s on the transfer list’, we’re always buying and selling and moving our squad around. There are a lot of comparisons and we have discussed it a lot.

He’s just like me, he doesn’t like getting beaten. And that’s why you work so hard, because you want to win. He was a born winner and he always wants to win. At Manchester United, he always wanted to win the Premier League, but you can’t do it every year and it depends on the team you have – that’s why our jobs are so similar.

Grand National one of the UK’s best sporting events

I think it’s right there if not at the very top. It’s known as the people’s race and you can see why it’s the people’s race, everybody knows all about it and everybody likes to have a bet and watch it. It’s unlike Cheltenham because not everybody knows about Cheltenham whereas everybody knows about the Grand National. It’s a fantastic race and it’s high up on the sporting calendar and I put it right up there with the top sporting events.

I find that there’s more pressure at Cheltenham than at Aintree. I absolutely love Aintree. It’s much more relaxed and a lot of people go and have a big social event, so I find that there’s a lot less pressure. There’s always a huge build-up to Cheltenham and for a lot of people it’s the be-all and end-all, but I love Aintree, the meeting and the whole occasion. So, for me, there’s not as much pressure – obviously, training top horses there’s a certain amount of pressure – but I love Aintree, I’m really relaxed and people outside of racing go there and have a fantastic time.

Nothing is that different because you still prepare the horses like the same for any other race, it’s just the buzz of the whole place is hard to explain, it’s just a fantastic occasion. You don’t do things differently, you just make sure everything is done right.