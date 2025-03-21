Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls on Aintree runners

13:45 - Rubaud

He is very consistent, has taken really well to fences and showed a great attitude to win the Group 2 Pendil Chase at Kempton late in February. While he is in good form at home and the ground has come in his favour he has just fallen short in the past in Grade 1 company. But he has earned a shot in what looks a tough race.

14:55 - Stage Star

I was well pleased with his last run at Cheltenham where he was narrowly beaten by L’Homme Presse in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January. The step up in trip that day suited him, he likes good ground and his best form is on left-left handed tracks so there are plenty of positives for Stage Star who is definitely a player in this race.

16:40 - Sans Bruit

He is back to the scene of his all the way victory in this race twelve months ago when he was 4 lbs out of the handicap. So the Red Rum has again been the plan since his promising run in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter in November and this time he is in the handicap which helps. Sans Bruit didn't seem to handle deep winter ground but comes good in the Spring and back down to a mark of 130 should hopefully be very competitive again. He is my best chance of a winner on Thursday.