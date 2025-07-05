bet365 Old Newton Cup report and free video replay as Plage De Havre wins another big pot for Andrew Balding

Fresh on the heels of his Northumberland Plate success last weekend, Balding landed the £77,000 first prize here with this son of Le Havre who was having just his third start on grass.

Proven over further, he travelled smoothly into the contest on the outside of the main group under PJ McDonald who pushed his mount out for a comfortable four-length success.

Paddy The Squire stayed on best for a remote second, with Night Breeze third and Sportingsilvermine fourth.