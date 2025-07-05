Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsTV Guidenew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Plage De Havre wins the Old Newton Cup in great style
PJ McDonald: Won the Old Newton Cup on Plage De Havre

bet365 Old Newton Cup report and free video replay as Plage De Havre wins another big pot for Andrew Balding

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat July 05, 2025 · 19h ago

Andrew Balding continued his good run in the big Saturday handicaps as his Plage De Havre (5/1) sauntered clear in the bet365 Old Newton Cup at Haydock.

Fresh on the heels of his Northumberland Plate success last weekend, Balding landed the £77,000 first prize here with this son of Le Havre who was having just his third start on grass.

Proven over further, he travelled smoothly into the contest on the outside of the main group under PJ McDonald who pushed his mount out for a comfortable four-length success.

Paddy The Squire stayed on best for a remote second, with Night Breeze third and Sportingsilvermine fourth.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING