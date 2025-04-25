bet365 Mile report | Dancing Gemini lays down Lockinge marker

Dancing Gemini (5/2 favourite) further enhanced his growing reputation as he easily won the bet365 Mile at Sandown.

Ridden by Rossa Ryan for the first time since his second start as a juvenile, the Roger Teal-trained four-year-old followed up his Doncaster listed win with a straightforward success in this strong-looking Group 2, making the first move on the pace-setting Haatem two furlongs from home. As he did at Doncaster, Dancing Gemini quickened nicely and was well clear of Tamafana (11/2) at the line. The David Menuisier-trained filly was a little lit up before the race but ran well, coming from much further back than the winner before staying on stoutly for second. Cicero’s Gift (16/1) was held up even further back than the runner-up but ran on well late on to take third from French raider Alcantor, with the front-running Haatem weakening into fourth. The winner - who was completing the same double as last year's success story Charyn - is set for another rise in grade on his next start, with Paddy Power cutting him to 5/2 (from 7s) for the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury next month, though connections did suggest that a trip to France could be next on the agenda with the nine-furlong Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp next month also under consideration.

Teal told ITV Racing: “The pressure is off now. “We are a little down on numbers from last year and I don’t have the owners to replace them – it's tough to attract new owners but hopefully after today that will help. “Today shows why we were pitching him into al the top group races last year but unfortunately we got a soft summer and I've always said he's not a soft ground horse “I was a little worried about the ground here today – he goes on it – but when you see him point his toe like he did at Doncaster it’s something else. “We are just delighted to see him win like that again. We know a lot of those will improve for that but our fella nailed it. “The d’Ispahan could be an opportunity – we want to get a Group 1 with him – but we have to do best by the horse. I’d love to go to Newbury but we will have to see.” Speaking to Racing TV, Ryan added: "He showed a great turn of foot and everything was so smooth. "He will be happier again when the ground quickens up. "I wouldn’t rule him out of going to France later in the season, he’s very versatile as he showed in the French Guineas."