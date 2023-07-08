bet365 Lancashire Oaks report and replay: Poptronic claims big prize

And Burke, who rides Poptronic every day at home for her trainer father Karl, feels the filly is well worth her place at the top level. She said: "I was delighted, she's been banging all the door the whole time and she's such a genuine, tough filly.

The last horse to win both the Lancashire and Yorkshire Oaks was the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Alpinista, who won at York in 2022 after winning the 2021 renewal of the Haydock contest. Catchascatchcan, trained by the late Sir Henry Cecil. was the last filly to win both races in the same season in 1998.

And having struggled to settle that day she was much more like the finished article here, sitting prominently throughout under jockey Sam James, before finding plenty to repel the late challenge of the 7-4 favourite Sea Silk Road by a neck.

The four year old arrived here having shaped well in Group contests at both York and Haydock so far this term, finishing a solid third behind the re-opposing Sea Silk Road on her most recent outing in last month’s Group Three Sky Bet Lester Piggott Stakes.

"I think the slight change of tactics, just going that little bit more forward, has helped. She can be quite keen and because of that we've tried to drop her in and not let her over-race, but she's got more settled as the year has gone on.

"I think the key with her is not to pull her around and kick early because she hasn't got a turn of foot, she just keeps grinding it out and if you ride her for a turn of foot they always beat her.

"She ran well behind the favourite (Sea Silk Road) here last time and she actually beat her the time before. I think it's just how the race pans out sometimes. I'm delighted she's won a Group Two now."

When asked whether a step up to Group One level in the Yorkshire Oaks could be next on Poptronic's agenda, Burke added: "Definitely, there's no reason not to go is there?

"She's run really well at York a few times, so that could be exciting."

Meanwhile, that victory was a first success at Group Two level for jockey Sam James, who added: “I spoke to Karl before the race and she used to be a bit keen in her races, Kelly rides her every day and she’s done a great job with her.

“She was keen last year and today she was grand. They went a nice gallop so I was able to just follow the lead horse, I would have gone on had they have gone steadily but it worked perfectly. I was able to just start stretching them.

“I was surprised at this filly’s price really. I know she had a bit to find but we’ve just been trying to switch her off a little bit really and I think the last day I would have been a bit closer to the runner-up (Sea Silk Road).

“I was just trying to switch her off and today I was able to go forward and ride my own race – because of the last day. It was probably a bit unfair for her to be as big as she was, she ran well at York and here, so she deserved it.

“She’s game and hasn’t done anything wrong in every run she’s had, she’s always been there or thereabouts and she deserved that. It was a great training performance from Karl (Burke) and it was great of Karl to leave me on her.

“It’s a big win for me. Karl has been very good to me the last couple of seasons and this filly has been very good to me. I won a Group Three at Newcastle on her and now I’ve won a Group Two and she deserves it as well.

“Karl has been very loyal to me over the last couple of seasons, he’s loyal to Clifford (Lee) and he’s loyal to anyone who comes and rides out. If you can ride a bit he’ll give you a chance.”