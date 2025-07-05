bet365 Lancashire Oaks report and free video replay as Estrange holds off Scenic

Estrange was made to work hard for the bet365 Lancashire Oaks as she held off Scenic by a neck at Haydock.
Sent off the 2/7 favourite after tanking her way to success in the Lester Piggott Stakes over the same course and distance last time out, David O'Meara's four-year-old was left in front a long way out after the front-running outsider Love Talk dropped away.
Ed Walker's Scenic challenged towards the centre of the track under James Doyle and made a real race of it with Estrange, the pair locked together inside the final furlong.
However, Estrange was always holding her rival under Danny Tudhope and she did enough for the victory, but not enough to impress the bookmakers who generally pushed her out to 25/1 for the Prix de l'Arc De Triomphe.
O'Meara said: "Danny said for her she normally falls asleep but today she didn't quite drop the bit and ended up in front a long time.
"That's not how we'd like to play her but it was a means to an end. She's four from five, she's won her Group Two today so that's brilliant.
"We were hoping it wouldn't be good to firm, the drop of rain helped. We've got five or six weeks to the Yorkshire Oaks now.
"She's a very good action, unbelievable. She just wasn't as relaxed as she normally is just because of the way the race developed."
