Sean Bowen all smiles on Strong Leader
Sean Bowen all smiles on Strong Leader

Bet365 Hurdle Wetherby: Four rivals for Strong Leader

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu October 30, 2025 · 2h ago

Strong Leader is 13/8 favourite for the Bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby and will face four rivals.

Olly Murphy's charge established himself as one of the leading staying hurdlers in England last term. winning the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on his return and finishing second in the Ivy Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree.

Potters Charm is a fascinating runner for Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies as he steps out of novice company for the first time.

Take No Chances represents the Skeltons, Willie Mullins runs Champion Hurdle third Winter Fog with Brian Hayes riding and Nicky Henderson's Doddiethegreat completes the field.

Bet6365 Hurdle - Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 13/8 Strong Leader, 2 Potters Charm, 6 Take No Chances, 7 Winter Fog, 15-2 Doddiethegreat

