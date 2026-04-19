bet365 Gold Cup tips: Horse-by-horse guide and preview for Sandown Park

Ian Ogg has a horse-by-horse guide and verdict for Saturday's bet365 Gold Cup.
Bet365 Gold Cup
- When: 15:30 Saturday April 25
- Where: Sandown Park
- First prize: £98,472.00
- Going: Good, Good to Firm in places
- TV: ITV1 & Racing TV (Sky 424)
RESPLENDENT GREY
Failed to fire in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival (first time blinkers), a meeting he ran better at 12 months ago (fourth in the NH Chase) prior to winning this prize in first time cheekpieces. Returns to defend his crown from a 10 lb higher perch with a mixed bag of form behind him this term with a modest run in a big Newbury handicapped sandwiched by two good performances. The demands of this test obviously suit, at least, and no surprise if he bounces back nor if connections opt to switch the headgear around again.
HENRY'S FRIEND
A winner over three miles two furlongs who should stay this far although failed to land a blow in the NH Chase or last season's Scottish National on his two attempts beyond. Has tended to save his best for Ascot but no reason why he shouldn't be effective at this venue and is only 1 lb higher than when winning at that track in November but for all that, doesn't jump off the page as being particularly favourably treated or progressive.
ROCK MY WAY
Gained a deserved success - only his second over fences - when picking up the Berkshire National in November and has continued to perform with credit, finishing second in both the Edinburgh and Midland Nationals. This isn't a 'National' but is a similar test and it's a test that suits Rock My Way down to the ground. Handicapper has left him alone and there's every reason to think he can be on the premises again.
ROAD TO HOME
The only representative for dethroned champion trainer Willie Mullins. Came close to landing a gamble in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival when beaten a neck by Ask Brewster both of whom had been set to line up in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr on Saturday only to miss out when rain turned conditions testing. This fellow has only had 11 career starts, five over fences, and remains unexposed in general and over staying trips; a danger to all.
TRANSMISSION
A non-runner in last year's renewal due to unsuitable ground and conditions are forecast to be similar. Running okay without success this season before being revitalised by the fitting of a visor in the Edinburgh National where he ran his rivals ragged. Bumped up 8 lb for that and no match for the re-opposing Havaila in the Sussex National but a 10 lb rise for the latter should, in theory, bring them closer together.
OUR POWER
Another to bypass Ayr due to the testing conditions having finished a fine third in the previous year's renewal. Hasn't run to that level in three starts this campaign and was a long way behind Rock My Way at Ascot in November. Has dropped in the weights accordingly but has turned 11 and has more marks in the cons column than the pro.
IN D'OR
Progressive for Venetia Williams before changing hands after the David Maxwell dispersal sale. Has run adequately in two starts for Fergal O'Brien although better might have been expected at Ascot last time in a race he'd won the previous year. That form does look handy though with Scottish Grand National winner Kap Vert only fourth and Montregard, a dual winner since, in second. Subsequent rise in the weights means he's 12 lb higher than for his last win and 3 lb higher than when behind Rock My Way, Resplendent Grey and Transmission in the 2025 National Hunt Chase. Probably needs to improve for this trip but that's feasible after six chase starts.
CERTAINLY RED
Boasts a fine course record and is a grand servant to connections who was fourth - beaten under four lengths - in the 2024 renewal won by Minella Cocooner. Still higher in the weights but proved the ability and desire remains intact when making an impressive comeback from a 455 day absence to be third behind a progressive sort here in March. There's the basis of a case to be made for him.
HAVAILA
Developed into a solid chaser last season without setting the world alight but his form has taken off since his hood (on for the previous five starts) was removed, winning readily at Newbury and at Plumpton in the Sussex National. Hefty handicap hike (10 lb) to cope with in a deeper race but is in the form of his life and easy to see why he tops the ante-post lists.
ASK BREWSTER
Good ground seems important as highlighted by two Cheltenham wins in the spring of the last two seasons and may not have handled conditions when down the field at this track in December. Has 7 lb more on his back than when beating Road To Home in the Kim Muir but should give another good account with conditions in his favour.
MONTREGARD
Has a handy habit of never winning by too far which means he's 'only' 16 lbs higher than when starting the season despite winning three times, twice at Ascot where he also finished second to The Jukebox Kid. Needs to translate that form at the Berkshire venue over a new distance but had plenty of supporters for the Scottish Grand National suggesting he won't want for stamina and this half-brother to Protektorat has to be taken seriously.
GABBYS CROSS
The testing conditions likely didn't suit when pulled-up at Ayr on Saturday - as he was at Sandown on heavy in December - but hard to know what the journey and race will have taken out of him and, in any event, looks to have his work cut out at this level, especially given his tendency to make mistakes.
LIVIN ON LUCO
Represents the Scottish Grand National winning stable and has been running well in staying events this season, winning the Southern National in November and finishing fourth in the Welsh Grand National in December. Had a subsequent winner back in third when going close last time, has only been inched up the handicap off the back of that and could have more in the locker.
INVINCIBLE NAO
Has predominantly been campaigned on easy ground (though did win at Sandown on good in November) and missed out on the Sussex National due to unsuitable going and conditions could be similar here. Closely matched with Certainly Red on their running here last month but well behind Montregard prior to that and does not look invincible.
VERDICT:
This will be the smallest field for this historic contest - often still referred to by the name of former sponsors Whitbread - since 13 went to post in 2017 but that renewal was won by a 40/1 chance so it may not make events any more predictable.
Only Gabbys Cross was chalked up at longer than 25s on Monday and the old boy Certainly Red appeals as one who could outrun his current price but he is an unlikely winner and it's pretty competitive towards the top of the market. There's a chance Havaila might have to go to the well too often with this his third start within a month so preference is for MONTREGARD who can gain compensation for his abortive Scottish trip.
1 MONTREGARD
2 Road To Home
3 Rock My Way
4 Certainly Red
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