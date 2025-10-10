bet365 Fillies' Mile report and replay: Precise new 1000 Guineas favourite

Precise is the new favourite for next year's Betfred 1000 Guineas after coming from last to first to run out an authoritative winner of the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner was providing Aidan O’Brien with his 22nd Group One victory of the season and did so courtesy of a stylish mid-race move. Jockey Christophe Soumillon switched the 5/4 favourite to the stands’ side flank of the field and she swept past her rivals with a race-winning challenge. The trailblazing Venetian Lace (40/1) wouldn’t go down without a fight but upon meeting the rising ground, Precise came clear to score by three-and-a-quarter lengths. The Charlie Johnston-trained front-runner boxed on for second and Evolutionist (18/1) ran well in third. Paddy Power and Sky Bet halved Precise in price to 5/1 for the Newmarket Classic.

O’Brien said: “She looks serious and she looks very special. Everything she has done from day one she has been so easy to do anything. We weren’t sure how good she was, but she is a serious filly. It was very impressive. “She was cantering going to the post. Minding was a great filly, but this is serious as well. She has not been asked to do anything and she does everything so easily. It is incredible. She is only a baby really and she is going to mature a lot physically. She is very unassuming and very classy. She is very exciting. “They (her and Diamond Necklace) will be trained for the Classics. I would imagine they will be trained for the Guineas, and there is three of them, and the lads will decide how they are. I don’t think we will see her again this season.” Soumillon added: “It was not the plan to jump out last, but she didn’t jump straight as she had her head a little bit on the side. I was very happy to follow Wayne (Lordan, on Composing) as I thought he would bring me through quite well. "The pace was honest from the beginning and my filly was really relaxed. When I asked her to quicken she really responded straight away. I really loved the way she quickened and won the last day at the Curragh, but today she was even more impressive. It was different ground, but she has a really nice balance.

Aidan O'Brien and Christophe Soumillon with Precise