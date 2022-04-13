Native Trail stretched his unbeaten record to five with an ultimately convincing win in the bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket.

Last year's champion two-year-old was wound up by William Buick after passing the two-furlong marker and picked up well once meeting the rising ground. The 1/4 favourite pulled three lengths clear of Claymore (12/1) in a good time with Hoo Ya Mal back in third. Bookmaker reaction was swift with Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power all cutting the winner to 6/4 from 9/4 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas, although the latter two firms initially went 2/1.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

'Loads of improvement to come' Trainer Charlie Appleby said: “Watching the race I was happy throughout. Even when he came under the pump, although everyone in the stands was thinking he was under pressure, we know this horse. When he won the National Stakes, he was under the pump and then Will gave him a smack he picked up and he did in the Dewhurst as well – everyone thinks he’s in trouble and then he hits the rising ground. “What I love about this horse is he does it all the right way round. He’s not one of those free travellers and you wonder what they’re going to find – you know when this horse gets into a battle and hits that rising ground he’s going to keep finding all the way to the line. “I’m delighted we’ve got that run under our belt. I’m not saying there’s loads of improvement there, but his racing brain has clicked in now and we look forward to the Guineas.” Appleby has a second Guineas contender Coroebus, who delighted in a racecourse gallop under Buick on the Rowley Mile on Wednesday morning. The Godolphin handler expects both colts to line up in the Classic, with Buick maintaining his partnership with Native Trail while James Doyle takes the ride on Coroebus. He said: “They’re two different horses and I’d rather go into any gun fight with two guns. His Highness (Sheikh Mohammed) will be keen to run the two of them. He’s very sporting, as we’ve seen for many, many years. We’re just in a very fortunate position to have these horses. He’ll be keen to run them and I’ll be keen to run them as well, knowing that there’ll both be there in two and a half weeks’ time, hopefully in as good a condition as we can have them in.